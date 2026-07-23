Flexera is Only Vendor Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Tools Report

ITASCA, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management Tools. Flexera is the only vendor to be recognized with this distinction in this year’s report.

According to the Gartner report, 86 verified end users of our product weighed in with their opinion, and 91% of them conclude a high willingness to recommend Flexera as of April 2026.

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors based on verified customer reviews and ratings. The Voice of the Customer report synthesizes peer reviews into overall insights that help IT decision makers better understand customer experience across the market.

Vendors recognized in the Customers’ Choice quadrant met or exceeded the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption. Gartner notes that vendors in this quadrant received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service and support relative to the market.

“Our customers are the ultimate measure of our success,” said Mike Jerich, President and CEO of Flexera. “We believe this customer choice recognition reflects the trust organizations place in Flexera One to help them navigate increasingly complex technology environments. As organizations manage growing spend, risk and complexity across cloud, SaaS, on-premises and AI, Flexera is focused on helping them make smarter decisions with trusted data and automation.”

The recognition follows shortly after the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, where Flexera is positioned as a Leader for the second consecutive year.

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Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Tools, By Peer Community Contributor, June 30, 2026.

Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com