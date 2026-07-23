Marine Collagen Market to Reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.6% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global marine collagen market is projected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2026 to USD 1.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rising consumer demand for natural beauty supplements, healthy aging solutions, and clean-label functional ingredients is accelerating market expansion. Marine collagen's superior bioavailability and sustainability compared to conventional animal-derived collagen continue to drive adoption across cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and functional foods.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2026: USD 0.74 billion

• Market forecast, 2031: USD 1.01 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 6.6% (2026–2031)

• Largest application segment by 2031: Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Fastest-growing source: Fish Bones & Tendons

• High-growth regional market: North America

• Report scope: 250 market data tables, 50 figures, 300 pages

• Key players: Nippi, Inc. (Japan), Darling Ingredients (US), Weishardt (France), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Ashland (US), Seagarden AS (Norway), Titan Biotech (India), Vinh Wellness (Vietnam), and Lapi Gelatine (Italy)

Why This Market Matters

Consumers are increasingly seeking scientifically backed ingredients that support healthy aging, radiant skin, and joint wellness. Marine collagen has emerged as a preferred solution due to its excellent absorption, high purity, and sustainable sourcing from marine by-products. As demand grows for clean-label supplements, beauty-from-within products, and functional foods, marine collagen is becoming a key ingredient across the health, nutrition, and personal care industries.

Market Overview

The marine collagen market continues to expand as manufacturers introduce innovative collagen-infused products, including beauty beverages, gummies, protein supplements, and premium skincare formulations. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare, increasing interest in natural ingredients, and advancements in collagen extraction technologies are creating new opportunities across global markets.

Analyst Perspective

The marine collagen industry is evolving beyond traditional dietary supplements into a premium wellness ingredient with applications spanning nutrition, cosmetics, and medical nutrition. Companies investing in sustainable sourcing, clinical validation, and high-purity collagen peptides are likely to gain a competitive advantage as consumers increasingly prioritize transparency, efficacy, and environmentally responsible products.

Segment Analysis

By Application:

The Cosmetics & Personal Care Products segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2031. Demand is fueled by growing consumer interest in anti-aging skincare, skin hydration, improved elasticity, and beauty-from-within solutions. Marine collagen is increasingly incorporated into premium skincare products, nutricosmetics, beauty supplements, beverages, and gummies.

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By Source:

The Fish Bones & Tendons segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising utilization of seafood by-products, improvements in extraction technologies, and growing emphasis on sustainable marine ingredients are driving adoption across nutraceutical, cosmetic, and biomedical applications.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness significant growth through 2031, supported by increasing demand for healthy aging products, functional nutrition, protein-rich supplements, and clean-label ingredients. The region is also seeing rapid growth in collagen-infused beverages, personalized nutrition, sports nutrition, and premium skincare, supported by strong consumer awareness and expanding e-commerce channels.

Key Industry Trends

• Growing demand for beauty-from-within and healthy aging products is driving marine collagen consumption.

• Fish-derived collagen peptides are gaining popularity due to superior bioavailability and sustainability.

• Clean-label, traceable, and responsibly sourced marine ingredients are becoming key purchasing factors.

• Innovation in collagen-infused beverages, gummies, supplements, and skincare continues to expand market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the marine collagen market include Nippi, Inc. (Japan), Darling Ingredients (US), Weishardt (France), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Ashland (US), Seagarden AS (Norway), Titan Biotech (India), Vinh Wellness (Vietnam), and Lapi Gelatine (Italy). These companies are focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, advanced extraction technologies, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global market presence.

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