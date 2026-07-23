Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD); Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB); and (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ERASCA, INC. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

INSULET CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the “May 2026 MDC”), this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

PHOTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you purchased Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold your shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085.

What Is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) and certain executives repeatedly made materially false or misleading representations that demand for the Company's high-end IC photomask products remained strong, that customer order patterns were robust, and that the Company was well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The complaint alleges that these statements were materially false or misleading because the Company allegedly knew, but failed to disclose, that customer design releases had stalled due to elevated foundry utilization, memory-related cost pressures, and other operational bottlenecks that impaired the Company's growth expectations.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Photronics stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085. You can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. #PLAB #Photronics $PLAB

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after the Company’s December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com