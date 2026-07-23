TSI Incorporated Expands SMPS Portfolio with Nickel-63 Aerosol Charge Conditioner

SHOREVIEW, Minn., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in precision measurement instruments, recently announced it is now offering the Aerosol Charge Conditioner (ACC) as a next-generation charge conditioning option for TSI's Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer (SMPS) systems.

The ACC, developed and manufactured by the Canadian aerosol technology innovator Atmose Ltd., represents a significant advance in aerosol charge conditioning. Its patent-pending design with a Nickel-63 beta particle source delivers predictable particle charging with significantly reduced regulatory restrictions compared to traditional high-radioactivity neutralizers. The activity level of the ACC is less than 100 MBq, which allows it to be used without special licenses in many parts of the world. In fact, this product is exempt from radioactive source licensing requirements under Schedule I of the General Safety Requirements (GSR) Part 3 in the 181 IAEA member states listed here.

This capability opens new possibilities for air quality monitoring in remote or roadside stations, mobile laboratories, and field campaigns, where conventional charge conditioners face licensing and deployment limitations.

"Atmose's innovation directly addresses a longstanding operational challenge in aerosol science," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated. "The design significantly reduces regulatory barriers in many locales while delivering performance that equals or exceeds conventional neutralizers."

Key advantages of the ACC include:

Activity level less than 100 MBq and external radiation less than typical natural background radiation for reduced regulatory burden for deployment

Solid-state Nickel-63 source - provided with a radiation leak test certificate

Validated performance: Laboratory testing demonstrated size distribution measurements of spherical particles agreed within 3% on median size and 5% on number concentration using reference instruments with the ACC relative to the traditional TSI Model 3077A Krypton-85 charge conditioner at similar conditions

Long-term reliability: Ni-63 ion source with a 101-year half-life reduces source replacement frequency

Form compatibility: Designed to integrate seamlessly with TSI SMPS systems as a direct replacement for the Model 3077 and 3077A





"This partnership expands access to Atmose's proprietary technology while leveraging TSI's established market presence and customer relationships," said Tyler Johnson, CTO at Atmose Ltd. "Together, we're bringing a transformative solution to researchers, regulators, and operators who need both scientific rigor and operational flexibility."

For technical specifications and performance data, visit tsi.com/Aerosol-Charge-Conditioner-ACC-EL2-63.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tsiincorporated/.

About Atmose Ltd.

Atmose Ltd. is a Canadian aerosol technology company specializing in innovative ionization and charge conditioning solutions for aerosol measurement systems. Founded on principles of scientific rigor and operational practicality, Atmose develops products that enable researchers and regulators to deploy advanced aerosol monitoring anywhere. Learn more at www.atmose.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ec0c2d-840b-4c77-bd71-ef3a2f4fbc26