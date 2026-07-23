Fieldpoint Private Welcomes New Banking Team

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private today announced the expansion of its Private Commercial Banking business adding a new team led by Roni Gannon, Senior Managing Director. Nelson Kercado, Managing Director, is a key member of the new team. Both join the firm from senior roles at major financial institutions. The team’s focus and expertise are in escrow deposits, loan agency deposits, and captive insurance deposits. The team will service clients across the United States.

Gannon brings more than 24 years’ experience in corporate banking across multiple industry sectors in the U.S. and internationally. He began his career at Deutsche Bank, where he spent more than 13 years advancing through increasingly senior roles, ultimately serving as director, head of U.S. and Latin America sales within the investment bank's global transaction banking group. He also served at Citizens Bank and UMB Bank, and most recently at Barclays as U.S. head of escrow, captive insurance and securitizations.

Kercado brings to Fieldpoint more than two decades of specialized financial services experience. Kercado joins directly from Citibank where he was senior vice president, senior escrow specialist, performing end-to-end escrow and paying agent services for complex transactions in the M&A, private equity and law firm sectors. He previously served as a senior relationship manager at Wilmington Trust, managing a portfolio exceeding $1 billion across loan agency and project finance. Kercado also held roles at First Republic Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Delaware Trust Company, HSBC Bank USA, Bank of New York, and Deutsche Bank.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Fieldpoint team and look forward to adding our specialized banking solutions to the private commercial bank,” Gannon said.

“Roni and Nelson bring exactly the kind of client-first mindset and deep technical expertise Fieldpoint Private is built around. Their level of experience and knowledge enhances our offering, and they are a welcome addition to the team,” said David Bagatelle, Chief Banking Officer and Head of Private Commercial Banking, Fieldpoint Private.

According to Bagatelle, the addition of Gannon and Kercado underscores Fieldpoint Private's continued investment in expanding the firm’s banking capabilities to more deeply serve our clients.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private is a private commercial bank directly serving clients in the New York metro area – the nation’s largest and wealthiest geographic footprint -- and nationally via the largest and fastest growing segment in wealth management, the independent advisory community. The bank combines exceptional service through a single point of client contact backed by a team of professionals, with a consultative, client-first approach to solution design, and enhanced FDIC insurance.

[Editor’s Note: Photos of Roni Gannon and Nelson Kercado are available for publication. Contact Michael White to request a copy.]

® 2026 Fieldpoint Private. Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f80d041-e45a-43b7-940e-0c4e20176c97