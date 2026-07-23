Digital Ascension Group Opens New York Office at 1 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, New York, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group (DAG) has signed a five-year lease for 4,200 square feet on the 11th floor of 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Chief Business Development Officer and Principal Max Avery announced today. DAG headquarters are located at Premier Place in Dallas, Texas.

DAG Opens New York Office at 1 Rockefeller Plaza

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint as our team and client base continue to grow,” said Erin Friez, CEO of DAG. “We’re proud to provide a physical presence that supports our long-term growth at one of the world’s most iconic addresses.”

Founded in 2023, DAG is a family office and wealth management firm focused on digital assets. Through its subsidiary DAG-Wealth, the firm manages wealth and digital asset investment strategies and helps Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) add digital assets to client portfolios without having to build their own compliance or independent third-party custody coordination infrastructure. DAG Private Client extends the platform beyond investing into estate planning, entity structuring, referrals, and related services that support wealth preservation across generations.

The new office is located at Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan, providing DAG with a strategic presence in one of the world's leading financial and business hubs. The location enhances the firm's ability to serve clients, collaborate with industry partners, and support continued growth in the New York market and beyond.

About DAG

DAG is a wealth management platform serving high-net-worth investors, family offices, and RIAs. Through its subsidiaries, DAG combines investment advisory, private client services, and digital asset expertise so clients can hold digital assets inside a broader long-term financial plan, with investment management, estate planning, and generational transfer coordinated in one place.

For more information, visit DAG.com.

Max Avery, CBDO & Principal of DAG

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] dag.com

307-243-3711

https://www.dag.com

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247