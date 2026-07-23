Arax Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire $3 Billion RIA Transcend Capital Advisors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Advisory Partners ("Arax"), a national wealth management company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Transcend Capital Advisors ("Transcend"), a multi-state registered investment advisor providing comprehensive wealth management and investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. With more than $3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, Transcend will be the seventh firm to join Arax in 2026, further expanding the firm's presence across a nationally growing footprint.

"At Arax, we've always believed that exceptional wealth management firms are built around exceptional advisors," said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax. "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that the Transcend team shared that philosophy. They have built an outstanding firm by bringing together seasoned advisors, experienced investment professionals and a steadfast commitment to serving clients. Just as importantly, they have fostered a culture that attracts great people, prioritizes earning clients' trust and is focused on the long term. We are honored that Transcend is choosing Arax for the next chapter in its journey, and we look forward to shaping the future of wealth management together."

Founded in 2019 by former New York Stock Exchange CEO Duncan Niederauer and a group of partners, Transcend was built on a simple premise: that combining experienced financial advisors with accomplished investment professionals, supported by independent fiduciary advice, true alignment of interests and access to compelling investment opportunities, would create a better wealth management experience for clients. Today, Transcend serves more than 1,000 client relationships through an integrated team of advisors backed by a leadership team with deep experience across public equities, fixed income, private equity and other asset classes. Led by President and Chief Investment Officer Jacob Grossman and Head of Fixed Income Robert Brown, the firm's platform combines institutional expertise, a disciplined investment process and network-powered access to investment opportunities, helping advisors better serve their clients.

"When we founded Transcend, we believed clients deserved better: an independent fiduciary committed to putting clients first, delivering objective advice and aligning its interests with those it serves," said Duncan Niederauer, Founder and Vice Chairman of Transcend. "Everything we've accomplished over the past seven years has been guided by those principles. As we looked to the future, we wanted a partner that would preserve what makes Transcend stand out while expanding what we can deliver to clients. This partnership with Arax accomplishes exactly that, and I couldn't be more excited about the future."

"Every important decision we've made at Transcend has been guided by one principle: doing what's best for our clients," said Brian Gorczynski, Chief Executive Officer of Transcend. "We weren't actively seeking a partner, we were focused on building a great firm. That changed after meeting Haig and his team. Arax has assembled one of the strongest leadership teams in wealth management, and we are excited to help build what we believe will become one of the industry's premier firms. Most importantly, this partnership enables us to deliver even greater value to our clients while remaining true to the principles that have defined Transcend from the beginning."

Beyond its differentiated wealth management platform, Transcend has also distinguished itself through Transcend Golf, its groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness ("NIL") initiative launched in 2022 to support elite junior boys and girls pursuing their dreams of playing professional golf. Through NIL partnerships, the program helps offset the significant financial demands of competitive junior golf, including tournament travel, coaching, equipment, fitness and nutrition. Arax is proud to continue supporting this unique initiative alongside the Transcend team and helping to expand its impact.

The addition of Transcend builds on Arax’s continued momentum, following the firm’s recent recognition as the No. 1 financial advisory firm in the United States by USA TODAY and the No. 1 fastest-growing RIA in the country on Financial Advisor Magazine ’s 2026 list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Transcend in connection with the transaction. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal counsel to Transcend.

About Transcend Capital Advisors

Founded in 2019, Transcend is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering wealth management services, public and private investments, strategic advisory services, and access to banking, lending, and family office solutions. Headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, with offices in Michigan, Rhode Island and Florida, Transcend manages over $3 billion of assets, serving families, business owners, executives, retirees, and entrepreneurs across the United States. Leveraging the unique network of its experienced management team, Transcend provides clients with access to investment opportunities not typically available to individual investors. For more information on Transcend, please visit https://www.transcendcapital.com/ .

About Arax

Arax is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan, a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses, Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier / Caitlin McNamara

Gagnier Communications

Arax@gagnierfc.com