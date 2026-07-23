AllTrack Signs Multi-Territory Digital Music Licensing Agreement with SACEM

Agreement delivers higher international royalty collections and faster global payouts for AllTrack songwriters and publishers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and key Asian markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTrack, the U.S. performing rights organization (PRO) that also manages mechanical and neighboring rights, has entered into an agreement with SACEM, the French collective management organization (CMO), as its partner for direct multi-territory digital licensing of the AllTrack repertoire. Effective immediately, the agreement covers streaming and download royalties, including both performance and mechanical shares, from several of the world’s largest digital service providers (DSPs) across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and certain key markets in Asia, expanding AllTrack’s international digital licensing footprint and accelerating its royalty collections.

While AllTrack will continue to manage collections through existing direct global licenses with select DSPs and partnerships with sister societies in their local markets, SACEM has assumed multi-territory digital licensing for the covered territories and DSPs.

“After careful consideration, we determined that partnering with SACEM will provide the best outcome for collections of our digital repertoire in these territories,” said AllTrack Founder & CEO Hayden Bower. “As the oldest and one of the world’s largest CMOs, SACEM brings a unique combination of experience, advanced technological capabilities, and leverage in its negotiations with DSPs. For the songwriters and publishers who trust AllTrack to manage their performance and mechanical rights in one place, this agreement means higher international streaming royalties, faster cross-border payouts, and clearer statements.”

SACEM conducts centralized multi-territory digital licensing negotiations with global DSPs such as Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube, helping streamline cross-border licensing and royalty collections. SACEM also provides advanced metadata processing and enrichment services designed to improve data accuracy, increase match rates, and reduce ownership conflicts.

“We are pleased to welcome AllTrack into SACEM’s international network of trusted societies that we represent for multi-territory digital licensing,” said Julien Dumon, Executive Director of Digital & Development at SACEM. “AllTrack shares SACEM’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and creator-centric rights management. Through this partnership and thanks to our efficient licensing framework, we expect to deliver higher and accelerated royalty distributions as well as enhanced transparency for AllTrack’s fast-growing independent repertoire.”

This agreement improves AllTrack's international collections and extends the reach of its integrated rights platform, advancing its position as a global music rights organization that manages more of a creator's rights in one place than any other U.S. PRO. AllTrack’s members will begin receiving royalty payouts under the new agreement as soon as August 2026, with royalties itemized by territory, source, and usage type in their AllTrack statements.

About AllTrack

AllTrack is a modern U.S. performing rights organization (PRO) that collects performance royalties, as well as mechanical and neighboring rights royalties, making it the only integrated collective management organization (CMO) among U.S. PROs. AllTrack represents songwriters, composers, publishers, artists, producers, and labels, including independent creators without a label or publishing deal. Membership is free, and members can manage any combination of their performance, mechanical, and neighboring rights through a single platform, registering their works and recordings once and collecting royalties for every right they choose to include. Through direct licenses and partnerships with international societies, AllTrack collects royalties for its members from more than 150 countries. AllTrack makes it simple for streaming services, TV and radio stations, venues, and other businesses worldwide to license the music they need. It also supports creators and the broader music industry through advocacy, education, and professional initiatives. Founded in 2017, AllTrack is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a CISAC-accredited rights management entity. For more information, visit alltrack.com.

About SACEM

The Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM) is one of the world’s oldest and largest collective management organizations representing authors, composers, and music publishers. Founded in 1851, SACEM manages and protects the rights of creators across music, audiovisual works, poetry, humor, and other creative repertoires. The organization licenses music usage, collects royalties in France and abroad through an extensive network of international reciprocal agreements, and distributes royalties to hundreds of thousands of creators and publishers worldwide. SACEM also supports cultural development and creative initiatives through funding, advocacy, and professional programs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is AllTrack?

AllTrack is a U.S. performing rights organization (PRO) founded in 2017 that collects and pays royalties to independent songwriters and publishers. Beyond performing rights, AllTrack also licenses and administers mechanical rights for songwriters and publishers, and administers neighboring rights for artists, producers, and labels, all through a single integrated platform. Because AllTrack manages multiple types of rights, it is also sometimes referred to as a collective management organization (CMO).

What is a performing rights organization (PRO)?

A performing rights organization (PRO) licenses the public performance of musical works to businesses such as streaming services, radio and TV broadcasters, bars, restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and live music venues. The license fees it collects from these businesses are then paid to its songwriter and publisher members as performance royalties.

What makes AllTrack different from other PROs?

AllTrack is built specifically for the independent music community and is the only U.S. PRO to collect performance, mechanical and neighboring rights royalties, all through a single integrated platform. This integrated approach is designed to make rights clearance simpler and more transparent for both music creators and the businesses that license music.

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