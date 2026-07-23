MX Named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Lehi, Utah, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. has been named to CNBC’s annual World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious ranking recognizes the companies shaping the future of financial technology across the globe, presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The recognition comes as financial institutions increasingly shift their focus from digital transformation to measurable growth, with success increasingly defined by the business outcomes technology delivers rather than the technology itself. Over the past year, MX has continued expanding its AI-powered financial intelligence platform, including the introduction of its AI assistant, which helps financial institutions turn trusted financial data into personalized insights and guidance that empower consumers to build healthier financial habits and achieve stronger financial outcomes.

“Growth looks different than it did just a few years ago,” said James Dotter, Chief Business Officer at MX. “Today, success is measured by stronger customer relationships, greater lifetime value, and better financial outcomes — not simply new accounts opened. Financial institutions are looking for technology that helps them deliver more personalized financial experiences, increase engagement, deepen customer relationships, and grow deposits, and that’s exactly where we’re focused. We’re honored that CNBC has recognized our work for the fourth consecutive year.”

As banks and credit unions face increasing competition for deposits, rising customer expectations, and rapid advances in AI, long-term growth increasingly depends on earning customer trust. By harnessing trusted, consumer-permissioned financial data, financial institutions can better understand each customer’s financial life, deliver more relevant recommendations, and help consumers make smarter financial decisions. This creates stronger relationships, greater loyalty, and measurable business growth. Across the MX platform, financial institutions using these capabilities have achieved, on average, 2x growth in deposits and loans.

The CNBC and Statista ranking evaluates more than 2,000 fintech companies worldwide across categories including Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, Insurtech, and Regtech, using both general and segment-specific performance metrics.

The full 2026 World’s Top Fintech Companies list was announced July 22, 2026 and is available here:

https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026/

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in financial intelligence, helping financial providers transform consumer-permissioned financial data into actionable and engaging experiences that drive growth. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.