Naples, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lance Abrams, one of the leading independent experts on stock trading and financial markets, recently hosted an invite-only online roundtable focused on practical financial planning strategies for young professionals navigating today's complex economic landscape. The session featured Bobby Garon, a Naples, Florida-based finance and insurance professional, who joined Abrams to share insights drawn from his hands-on experience across banking, insurance advisory, and securities.

The discussion centered on a topic Abrams has grown increasingly vocal about: the widening gap between financial literacy and financial action among Americans under 35. Despite growing access to investment platforms and financial information online, Abrams noted that many young professionals remain underinsured, overleveraged, and without a coherent long-term financial plan.

"The tools are more accessible than ever," Abrams observed during the session, "but accessibility without guidance can be just as dangerous as having no access at all. What young professionals need is not more apps — they need a relationship with someone who understands both the banking side and the risk management side."

It was that dual expertise that led Abrams to invite Bobby Garon into the conversation. Garon, who holds FINRA Series 6, Series 63, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) licenses, as well as Florida Life and Annuity and Property & Casualty insurance licenses, has built his career at the intersection of banking and insurance — working with clients at institutions including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and previously supporting financial advisory operations at Morgan Stanley, in addition to his earlier work as a Licensed Commercial and Personal Lines Insurance Advisor at Brown & Brown Insurance.

Bobby Garon emphasized that for most young professionals, the foundational step is not choosing the right investment — it is building the right financial relationships. "People focus on returns before they have protected what they already have," Garon explained. "The conversation about insurance, about banking products, about understanding what your licenses and financial instruments actually do — that has to come first."

Abrams agreed, noting that this sequencing error is one of the most common he sees among first-time investors who come to him after suffering avoidable losses. He pointed to the importance of working with advisors who are properly credentialed and who understand the regulatory landscape — a point on which Garon, a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with a Bachelor's degree in Finance, offered particular perspective drawn from his experience in both commercial insurance and securities.

The roundtable also touched on the unique financial environment facing professionals in markets like Naples, Florida, where wealth management needs, real estate dynamics, and insurance exposures differ significantly from national averages. Bobby Garon noted that clients in Southwest Florida increasingly require customized approaches that account for both personal and commercial risk — and that cookie-cutter financial products frequently fall short.

Both Abrams and Garon concluded the session with a shared message: financial literacy is not a luxury, and waiting until a crisis to build a relationship with a qualified finance and insurance professional is one of the most expensive mistakes a young professional can make.

About Lance Abrams:

Lance Abrams is an independent stock trading expert renowned for his ability to read financial markets. With over 40 years of experience trading in financial and commodity markets, Abrams serves as a consultant and advisor to international hedge fund managers, bullion banks, directors, and metal traders globally.

About Bobby Garon:

Bobby Garon is a finance and insurance professional based in Naples, Florida. He holds FINRA Series 6, Series 63, and Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) licenses, along with Florida Life and Annuity and Property & Casualty insurance licenses. Bobby Garon has professional experience spanning JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, and Brown & Brown Insurance, and is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University.