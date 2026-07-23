LiTime Launches Global “Share Your LiTime Story” Campaign to Celebrate Lasting Trust and Inspire the Next Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, recently announced the launch of its “Share Your LiTime Story” campaign, inviting long-term users of LiTime products—formerly sold under the Ampere Time brand—to share their real-world experiences, memorable journeys, and stories of how LiTime has powered their lives.

Running from July 22 through September 15, 2026, the campaign encourages eligible users to submit written stories or short videos showcasing how LiTime products have supported their lifestyles over the years. From outdoor adventures and long-distance travel to reliable everyday use, LiTime aims to highlight authentic user experiences while expressing its appreciation for the community that has supported the brand’s growth.

Participants with approved submissions will receive exclusive appreciation benefits. Selected stories may be featured on LiTime’s official website and social media channels, with opportunities to receive commemorative gifts and product rewards. A select group of participants will also have the chance to experience the new LiTime Argoseeker electric outboard motor, become Argoseeker Founding Explorers, and join LiTime in advancing the next era of marine electrification.

Six Years of Trust, Proven Over Time

Six years ago, as lithium batteries began gaining wider recognition through online platforms and expanding outdoor applications, early adopters turned to LiTime—then known as Ampere Time—to power their journeys. These users were more than customers; they were pioneers exploring the possibilities of lithium energy across a wide range of lifestyles.

Over the past six years, a growing number of users have chosen LiTime. Behind every LiTime LiFePO4 battery is a real-world story. Some have traveled across cities and remote landscapes with LiTime lithium RV batteries, powering countless adventures along the way. Others rely on LiTime lithium marine batteries for onboard marine systems while exploring open waters. Many use LiTime products for off-grid living, maintaining reliable access to power far from traditional infrastructure.

These experiences go beyond product durability—they reflect how dependable energy enables greater freedom. From extended RV travel and marine exploration to off-grid independence, LiTime has evolved alongside its users, becoming a trusted partner in everyday life.

As the Argoseeker series marks LiTime’s next step into marine electrification, the company hopes to reconnect with long-term users, listen to their stories, and recognize the trust built over time. At the same time, LiTime also invites these users to become part of the next generation of explorers and discover new possibilities in electrified marine lifestyles.

Share Your LiTime Power Story to Participate

From now until September 15, 2026, long-term LiTime users can join the campaign via the official “Share Your LiTime Story” campaign page.

Participants may submit either a written story with photos or a short video highlighting their experience with LiTime products, real-life applications, memorable moments, and expectations for the future.

Written and Photo Stories

Participants may submit a 50–100 word story along with at least one product or usage photo.

Stories may include:

When they first purchased a LiTime (Ampere Time) product;

Their main application scenarios;

A memorable journey or important moment powered by LiTime;

Why they continue choosing LiTime after years of use;

Their expectations for future products and the Argoseeker series.





Photos may showcase real applications including RV travel, boating and fishing, camping, and off-grid systems.

Video Stories

Participants may create a 30–90-second video featuring a long-used LiTime product and share its usage history, application scenarios, and role in their lives.

No professional production is required. LiTime values the authenticity behind each story and the long-term role its products play in users’ lives and adventures.

Unlock Exclusive Rewards

To thank users for their continued trust and support, LiTime will offer tiered appreciation benefits based on participation and storytelling.

All qualified participants will receive:

LiTime Loyal Customer Commemorative Badge

Exclusive thank-you card

Argoseeker special coupon





Selected stories may receive:

Feature placement on LiTime’s official website and social media

LiTime commemorative gifts

Gift cards or product accessories

Opportunities for user interviews and video collaboration

Argoseeker Founding Explorer qualification









Powering the Future of Marine Electrification Together

"Share Your LiTime Story" is more than a story collection campaign — it is a deeper connection between LiTime and its loyal customers.

Over the past six years, every user choice and every piece of feedback has helped shape LiTime’s growth. From its early LiFePO4 battery products to chargers, inverters, controllers, and complete energy systems—and now the Argoseeker one-stop marine power solution designed to work with LiTime battery systems—LiTime has continued developing products based on real user needs.

“Real user experiences are more powerful than any advertisement. We are not only looking for stories about batteries that have been used for years, but the people, journeys, and lives behind them,” said a LiTime representative. “Every long-term user is an important part of LiTime’s growth. We want to preserve these stories, thank our users for their continued support, and welcome them to become part of our future journey.”

Whether a LiTime battery is still powering the next adventure or has already supported an important chapter, LiTime looks forward to hearing each story and continuing the journey together.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing high-quality batteries and integrated power systems for RV, marine, golf cart, solar, and off-grid applications. Backed by real-world validation from 3.5M+ global users, 16 years of lithium battery R&D experience from its core team, and 380+ certifications, LiTime makes one-stop lithium power solutions more reliable, more flexible, and smarter.

Guided by its philosophy, Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations, LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO4 power for memorable journeys, shared outdoor moments, and a spirit of exploration that endures across generations.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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