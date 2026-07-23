Freddy’s Validates Marketing Investments With Guest Insights From Bikky

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, the customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Known for its fresh, made-to-order food, freshly churned frozen custard, and genuine hospitality, Freddy’s is leveraging Bikky to better understand guest behavior and trends, helping them make informed, data-driven decisions.

Founded in 2002, Freddy’s has come a long way from its single Wichita, Kansas restaurant. The brand now operates nearly 600 locations across the United States and Canada, expanding from 350 restaurants in the last 5 years. Much of that growth was fueled by a powerful franchisee base who continues to grow and strengthen the company’s market presence.

While Freddy’s has always been a data-forward organization, they lacked an understanding of guest behavior. After building the marketing functionality over the last five years, the Freddy’s team sought out Bikky’s guest insights to accurately measure results and build franchisee trust around menu additions, limited time offer items and overall tracking of marketing programs.

The team first used Bikky to examine its menu. Freddy’s had removed their single steakburger, an item popular with seniors, from the core menu years ago — it was still available for purchase as a secret menu item, but not visible on the standard menu. When guest counts declined, Freddy’s suspected they lost some of their senior audience, but lacked the data to know for certain.

Using Bikky, Freddy's tracked senior guest behavior and ultimately decided to reintroduce the single steak burger as a permanent and visible item on the menu. “Bikky showed us that seniors are spending a little bit less, but they actually are worth more because they dine more frequently,” said Erin Walter, Chief Marketing Officer at Freddy’s. “We could have never seen that before.”

Freddy’s is now taking more risks with menu innovation since they can accurately measure success through Bikky. Earlier this year, they launched a Steakburger Taco as an LTO. “People thought we were nuts,” said Walter “But, Bikky enabled us to dig deeper by providing actionable insights. Now, we can see exactly who is buying these new items, how many are first-time purchasers, and whether these guests are returning more frequently. This level of detail helps us understand not only the immediate impact on sales, but also the long-term effects on guest loyalty and engagement.”

To ensure guest insights are shared consistently across the organization, Freddy’s established an internal “Guest Data Task Force”. The group is creating standardized reporting that combines Bikky data and paid media performance for leadership, franchisees, and internal teams.

“We want to look at all the things affecting the business and report on a monthly basis,” said Walter. “I want to be clear with the board and franchisees about the things that we're tracking against and update them consistently.”

Looking ahead, Freddy’s plans to use Bikky to measure the impact of several major initiatives, including their upcoming Freddy’s Bevies launch, and seasonal Custard of the Week promotion. Both programs are designed to drive frequency and attract new guests. The team is also embracing Bikky’s AI powered Data Assistant to accelerate analysis and uncover new opportunities across menu strategy and guest behavior.

Freddy’s is ultimately focused on delivering unique, chef-driven menu items and creating a hospitable, nostalgic experience for guests. “Everything comes back to the guest experience, and of course, driving same-store sales and frequency,” said Walter. “Bikky will help us prove we’re doing things the right way.”

"In just five years, Freddy's has nearly doubled their footprint, and they're using guest data to fuel the next phase of that growth," says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. "From menu innovation to franchisee alignment, Erin and the team have built a culture where guest insights drive decisions at every level of the organization. We're thrilled to support them as they continue to grow."

Today’s fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants use Bikky to understand how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Freddy’s joins a growing roster of brands, including El Pollo Loco, Playa Bowls, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Mellow Mushroom, that rely on Bikky’s guest data and analytics platform.

Contact:

Abhinav Kapur, Founder & CEO, Bikky

Abhinav@bikky.com