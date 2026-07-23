Robbins LLP reminds BTGO Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit; Harmed Investors Should Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action Against BitGo Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (a) Class A common stock in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), or (b) securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026. BitGo operates as a digital asset infrastructure company, offering a platform on which its customers may store, trade, and stake digital assets.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO) misled investors regarding its financial performance and business outlook. According to the complaint, the Offering Documents in support of BitGo's IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact.

Additionally, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; and (ii) consequently, defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 26, 2026, BitGo announced disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024, a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared to a quarterly margin of 0.47% in the prior year, and declined to offer specific revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025. Defendants also declined to provide explicit guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, even though the quarter would end just five days later. Instead, defendants merely provided general commentary to the effect that BitGo’s revenue streams faced “a direct impact” from a “challenging” macroeconomic environment. On this news, BitGo’s stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against BitGo Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by August 7, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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