In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Exceed $20.97 Billion by 2031 as Non-Animal Testing & AI Adoption Accelerate - Analysis by Product, Toxicity Endpoints & Type, Technology, Method, Service, Region

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by Product, Toxicity Endpoints & Type, Technology, Method, Service, Region, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is projected to exceed USD 20.97 billion by 2031, up from an estimated USD 12.69 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by the expanding use of cell-based assays, 3D culture models, organoids, organ-on-chip systems, high-content screening, laboratory automation and AI-enabled predictive toxicology. These technologies are increasingly applied to early-stage compound screening, safety profiling and preclinical decision-making.

Additional growth factors include rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development expenditure, demand for faster and more human-relevant toxicity prediction, increased outsourcing to contract research organizations and regulatory momentum to reduce animal testing. The market is also benefiting from continued investment in advanced biological models, imaging platforms, computational toxicology and automated screening workflows.

Products Led the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in 2025

By offering, products accounted for a larger market share than services in 2025. Product demand is supported by recurring consumption across in vitro toxicology workflows, including assay kits, reagents, cell culture media, sera, buffers, microplates, detection substrates, reference standards and validated cell models. These products are required across cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, organ toxicity, dermal, ocular and mechanistic toxicity studies.

The products category includes reagents and consumables, assay kits, equipment, and software and informatics. Reagents and consumables cover cell lines and primary cells, culture reagents, media and consumables, 3D models, tissue systems and other laboratory materials. Assay kits include cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, organ-specific toxicity and other assays. Equipment includes imaging systems, detection instruments, analytical systems, liquid handling and automation platforms, and other supporting instruments.

North America Dominated the Market in 2025

North America held the leading share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2025, supported by the concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced CRO infrastructure, well-funded academic research centers and early adoption of non-animal safety testing technologies across the US and Canada.

Regional demand spans cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity and mechanistic toxicity testing for drug discovery, preclinical development, cosmetics safety assessment, chemical evaluation and medical device biocompatibility testing. The US has an established ecosystem of assay kit suppliers, cell model providers, organ-on-chip companies, high-content screening platform developers and predictive toxicology software providers. Regulatory modernization initiatives promoting alternatives to animal testing are also supporting commercialization across the region.

Market Segmentation and Research Coverage

The report analyzes the market by offering, including products and services. Product analysis covers reagents and consumables, assay kits, equipment, and software and informatics. Toxicity endpoints include organ toxicity, cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, dermal toxicity, skin irritation, corrosion, sensitization, oxidative stress, mechanistic toxicity and other toxicity tests.

Technology coverage includes cell culture technologies, high-throughput and high-content technologies, omics technologies, organotypic and microphysiological technologies, and other testing platforms. Methods assessed include cell-based toxicity testing, biochemical testing, in silico and computational toxicology, ex vivo model-based testing, molecular and omics-based toxicology, and other methods.

Product end users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer care companies, food and beverage companies, CROs, academic and research institutes, and other organizations. Service coverage includes toxicology testing, biological model and assay development, imaging and analytical toxicology, data analysis, bioinformatics and predictive toxicology. Service demand is also assessed by method and end user.

The research evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. Key growth drivers include the industry-wide shift toward non-animal toxicology testing and continued technological advancement. A major restraint is the limited correlation between in vivo and in vitro results for complex toxicity endpoints.

Companies Profiled in the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Evotec SE (Germany)

Promega Corporation (US)

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

Revvity (US)

Inotiv (US)

BioIVT (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Creative Biolabs (US)

Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China)

Creative Bioarray (US)

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

Enzo Biochem Inc. (US)

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Vimta Labs Ltd. (India)

Pacific BioLabs Inc. (US)

MB Research Laboratories (US)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Industry Shift Toward Non-Animal Toxicology Testing Methods

Increasing Technological Advancements

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure and Drug Attrition Costs

Challenges

Restraints Limited in Vivo-To-In Vitro Correlation For Complex Endpoints High Cost of Advanced Platforms (Organ-On-Chip, 3D Models)

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges in AI-Driven Toxicology

Opportunities

AI/ML-Powered Predictive Toxicology

Increasing Focus On Drug Discovery Using in Vitro Methods

Cannabis, E-Cigarette, and Novel Product Safety Testing

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sgs SA

Lonza

Revvity

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Evotec SE

Novo Holdings

Intertek Group PLC

Inotiv

Promega Corporation

Bioivt

Creative Biolabs

Medicilon

Creative Bioarray

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Vimta Labs Ltd.

Pacific Biolabs, Inc.

Mb Research Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve1pw5

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