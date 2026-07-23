ADAS Market to Reach 582.6 Million Units by 2033 | Software-Driven Innovation Accelerates ADAS Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS market by PC, LCV, HCV System Type, Offering Type, LOA, Safety Application, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS Market to Reach 582.6 Million Units by 2033 as Software-Defined Vehicles and Safety Regulations Accelerate Adoption

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is projected to grow from 361.4 million units in 2026 to 582.6 million units by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by stricter vehicle safety regulations, rising demand for connected and intelligent vehicles, advances in autonomous driving technologies, and increasing adoption across passenger and commercial vehicles.

The ADAS market is moving toward software-driven innovation, including user-focused interfaces, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and data analytics that improve system performance throughout a vehicle's lifecycle. Edge computing allows cameras and other sensors to process data locally, supporting faster decisions and reliable operation in low-connectivity environments. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and big data are also enabling increasingly intelligent and adaptive ADAS platforms.

Commercial vehicle adoption is expected to increase as fleet operators and manufacturers focus on driver safety, accident reduction, regulatory compliance, and operating efficiency. These priorities are expanding demand for advanced safety systems in light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Ultrasonic Sensors Expected to Lead the ADAS Market

Ultrasonic sensors are projected to lead the ADAS market during the forecast period. Their use has expanded beyond parking assistance to applications such as blind spot detection, lane change assistance, and driver monitoring. Improvements in sensor accuracy, miniaturization, and vehicle-system integration are supporting broader deployment in modern safety platforms.

Typically installed in front and rear bumpers, ultrasonic sensors detect nearby vehicles and obstacles at ranges of up to three meters. Although performance can be affected by angled objects or signal interference, these sensors operate reliably across varied weather conditions. Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and Valeo are among the companies supplying ultrasonic sensor technologies to major automotive OEMs.

Robert Bosch GmbH supplied ultrasonic sensors to BMW AG for its 2026 M2 and M3 models. Denso Corporation supplied ultrasonic sensors to Toyota Corporation for the 2026 Land Cruiser 300, Prius, and Sienta models, highlighting continued demand for established sensing technologies across multiple vehicle categories.

Battery Electric Vehicles to Account for the Largest Market Share

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are projected to hold the largest share of the ADAS market during the forecast period. Centralized, software-defined electrical and electronic architectures enable BEVs to integrate advanced ADAS functions and high-speed communications more efficiently. Automakers increasingly position BEVs as technology-led products, offering automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control (ACC), and highway assist as standard or subscription-based features.

High-performance computing platforms and domain or zonal controllers support sensor fusion and real-time data processing in electric vehicles. Compared with internal combustion engine vehicles, many BEV platforms face fewer legacy design constraints, enabling scalable integration of cameras, radar, and LiDAR. Compatibility with OTA updates also allows manufacturers to refine ADAS capabilities after a vehicle has been sold.

Deep learning-based vision systems, combined with radar and LiDAR, are improving the accuracy and performance of safety applications such as AEB. Regulatory pressure, consumer interest in connected vehicles, and demand for advanced driving functions are further accelerating ADAS adoption across electric vehicle portfolios.

BMW, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are among the OEMs introducing electric vehicles with advanced safety and driver-assistance features. In April 2026, Chery launched the Exeed EX7 with 27 high-performance sensors and an Nvidia Orin-Y chip. Its intelligent driving configuration includes long-range, high-precision LiDAR and millimeter-wave radar.

Europe Positioned for a Significant ADAS Market Share

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global ADAS market. Strict emission regulations, zero-emission targets, road safety priorities, electric vehicle adoption, and stronger consumer awareness are influencing passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers. Market expansion is also supported by advances in traffic jam assist and blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert.

From July 7, 2024, the second phase of the European Union General Safety Regulation II required all new vehicles to meet stricter safety standards. Mandatory technologies include Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Emergency Lane Keeping System (ELKS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning (DDAW), Reversing Detection (REV), and Event Data Recorder (EDR).

Buses and heavy commercial vehicles are also required to incorporate additional technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Moving Off Information System (MOIS), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These mandates are expected to strengthen regional demand for sensors, hardware, software, and integrated ADAS solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Primary Research

The ADAS market is led by Robert Bosch GmbH of Germany, Aumovio SE of Germany, ZF Friedrichshafen AG of Germany, Denso Corporation of Japan, and Magna International Inc. of Canada. These companies provide integrated ADAS technologies designed to enhance vehicle safety, support higher levels of automation, and address changing regulatory and consumer requirements.

ADAS Market Research Coverage

The report analyzes the ADAS market by passenger car (PC), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV); system type, including ACC, AEB, lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection (BSD), and other systems; and offering type, covering hardware and software. Hardware analysis includes cameras, radar, LiDAR, and other components.

Additional segmentation covers levels of automation from L1 through L5, safety applications such as occupant classification systems (OCS) and dashboard cameras, electric vehicle type, and region. The research also examines the competitive landscape, company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent industry developments, market strategies, research and development activity, pricing trends, investments, and growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Enhanced Vehicle Safety and Driving Comfort Through Adas Increasing Regulatory Mandates and Safety Standard Compliance

Challenges Infrastructure Gaps Limiting Effective Deployment of Adas and Autonomous Systems Consumer Trust and Acceptance Challenges for Autonomous Vehicle Technologies High Integration Costs and System Complexity Limiting Adas Adoption Sensor Reliability and Performance Constraints Impacting Adas Effectiveness Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

Case Studies Accelerating Autonomous Driving With Advanced Adas Solutions Accelerating Safe and Scalable Adas Development With Edge-Centric Data Management Scenario-Based Testing Validation for Ads/Adas Konrad Technologies to Conduct Adas Sensor Package and Reliability Test Nvidia to Provide Open Av Development Platform for Autonomous Vehicles Zf to Release New AI-Based Services for Adas Renesas to Boost Deep Learning Development for Adas and Automated Driving Applications Mercedes-Benz Used Ansys Optislang for Adas Validation Through Reliable Analysis

Opportunities Advancements in Autonomous Driving Technologies Enabling Next-Generation Adas Capabilities Ev-Driven Innovation Accelerating Enhanced Safety and User Experience Integration Unmet Needs and White Spaces Unmet Needs in Adas Market White Space Opportunities Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities Interconnected Markets Cross-Sector Opportunities Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players



Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aumovio SE

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye

Aptiv

Valeo

Hyundai Mobis

Nvidia Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors

Autoliv

Astemo Ltd.

Horizon Robotics Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Aisin Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Hella GmbH & Co. Kgaa

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Samsung

Gentex Corporation

Blackberry Limited

Microchip Technology Inc.

Veoneer US Safety Systems, LLC.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/effwch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.