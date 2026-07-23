ISN® Celebrates Milestone of 175+ Global Utility, Power Generation, Renewable Energy, and Data Center Clients

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced more than 175 utility, power generation, renewable energy, and data center Client partnerships, reinforcing ISN’s commitment to support safe workplaces and help improve contractor management programs amid increased activity in the energy sector.

ISN partners with organizations to help strengthen contractor oversight, streamline qualification processes, and support workplace safety initiatives. Within ISNetworld, utility, power generation, renewable energy, and data center Clients manage over 2,400 sites and support a network of more than 38,500 contractors.

As utility, power generation, renewable energy, and data center operators race to meet growing demand for rapidly rising energy consumption, ISN helps organizations increase visibility and manage contractor risk associated with large-scale, fast-moving infrastructure projects.

“ISN is proud to support leading organizations as they work toward the shared goal of ensuring workers return home safely every day,” said Kim Holly, Chief Business Development Officer at ISN. “These long-standing partnerships reflect the trust our customers place in ISN’s people, technology, and services to help enhance contractor management programs and strengthen safety performance across operations. As our Clients continue to invest in the infrastructure needed to meet rising energy demand, our team is committed to helping them adopt the right contractor management solutions to do it safely and efficiently.”

Customers in the industry leverage a range of ISNetworld tools and services, including:

Rapid contractor onboarding and qualification support to help Clients execute infrastructure projects and meet power supply demand

Learning Management System (LMS) trainings to help improve worker readiness

Contractor Search & Source to source from ISN’s network of 90,000 contractors

SubTracker to manage subcontractor information and increase visibility across the supply chain

Site Tracker for Client-specific onsite hours and incident tracking

Online Training tool to administer site-specific safety training to contractor workers, with more than 190,000 utility, power generation, renewable energy, and data center contractor workers completing jobsite orientation training through ISNetworld

Additionally, ISN’s partnership with Safety Function, which provides Energy-Based training courses through the LMS platform, is heavily leveraged across these industries, with more than 1,000 contractor companies implementing courses, 8,300 unique users completing training, and 20,000 courses consumed. The most frequently administered courses focus on high-energy hazard recognition, direct controls, and assessment protocols designed to help contractors identify hazards and mitigate serious injuries and fatalities.

“National Grid values its long-standing partnership with ISN, which supports our commitment to strong contractor assurance, oversight, and jobsite safety,” said Samantha Schaefer, Safety Policy & Programs Director at National Grid. “Leveraging ISNetworld’s tools to qualify, monitor, and analyze contractor performance strengthens our ability to proactively identify risk and reinforce consistent safety expectations, supporting safe, reliable energy delivery for the communities we serve.”

ISN continues to support industry collaboration, thought leadership, and knowledge-sharing through conferences, events, and educational programming such as ISN's Utilities Networking Meeting. ISN also participates in the CLEANPOWER Operations, Maintenance & Safety Conference and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Conference, among others, where conversations increasingly center on the infrastructure investment needed to meet rising energy demand from data centers.

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com