Electronic Toll Collection Market to Reach USD 16.65 Billion by 2032, Driven by Intelligent Transportation Investment | Kapsch Trafficcom, Conduent, Transcore, Thales, and Siemens Dominate

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market by Radio-Frequency Identification, Dedicated Short-Range Communications, GNSS/GPS, Hardware, Software, Services, Open Road Tolling, Barrier-based ETC, Hybrid Systems, Bridges & Tunnels, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic toll collection market is projected to increase from USD 9.31 billion in 2025 to USD 16.65 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in intelligent transportation infrastructure, demand for frictionless vehicle movement, and adoption of digital toll payment ecosystems across highways, urban corridors, bridges, and tunnels are supporting market expansion.

The transition to automated, cashless, and barrier-free toll collection is accelerating the deployment of radio-frequency identification (RFID), global navigation satellite system (GNSS), automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), and cloud-based toll management platforms. Transportation authorities are prioritizing electronic toll collection systems to reduce congestion, improve toll revenue efficiency, strengthen enforcement, and enhance commuter convenience.

Advances in connected mobility, real-time analytics, AI-enabled traffic management, interoperable payments, cybersecurity, and cloud architecture are improving the scalability and operational performance of electronic toll collection infrastructure. Investments in smart cities and integrated transportation networks are also expanding deployment opportunities, positioning electronic toll collection as a critical component of road infrastructure modernization and next-generation intelligent mobility.

ANPR Cameras Expected to Record the Highest Growth Rate

The ANPR cameras segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by wider adoption of free-flow and barrier-free tolling systems requiring accurate, real-time vehicle identification. ANPR technologies support license plate capture and recognition, enabling toll transactions without physical tags or vehicle stoppage.

ANPR cameras are increasingly being integrated into highways, bridges, urban road-pricing networks, and smart transportation corridors to improve transaction efficiency, traffic throughput, enforcement accuracy, violation management, and automated vehicle classification. Rising demand for interoperable tolling infrastructure is also driving innovation in imaging systems, edge processing, AI-based image analytics, cloud connectivity, and systems integration. These developments are enabling scalable implementation and improved performance in complex, high-traffic environments.

Transaction Processing Software to Hold a Major Market Share

Transaction processing software is expected to account for a significant share of the electronic toll collection market in 2025 and the highest market share by 2032. Demand is being driven by the deployment of digital tolling infrastructure and the need for secure, real-time, high-volume transaction management across transportation networks.

Adoption across highways, urban tolling programs, bridges, and open-road environments continues to increase as authorities pursue stronger operational efficiency and improved user experiences. Transaction processing platforms support toll calculation, payment authorization, account management, interoperability, reconciliation, and centralized data processing. They also facilitate integration with RFID, GNSS, and ANPR systems while improving transaction speed and toll revenue accuracy. Cloud architecture, AI-enabled analytics, cybersecurity capabilities, and integrated payment ecosystems are further extending software functionality.

United States to Lead the Electronic Toll Collection Market in 2032

The United States is projected to capture the largest share of the global electronic toll collection market in 2032. Its leadership is supported by extensive electronic and cashless tolling infrastructure across highways, bridges, and urban mobility corridors, along with early adoption of open-road tolling.

Strong investment in intelligent transportation systems and continued implementation of RFID, ANPR, AI-driven traffic analytics, digital payments, and cloud-based toll management platforms are reinforcing the country's market position. Established toll operators, infrastructure modernization programs, and an increasing focus on congestion reduction, revenue efficiency, and commuter convenience are expected to sustain deployment.

Market Research Scope and Methodology

The research segments and forecasts the electronic toll collection market by application, type, offering, technology, and region. Applications include highways and urban areas. Market types comprise transponder or tag-based tolling systems and other systems. Offerings cover hardware, back-office services, and other services, while the technology analysis includes RFID, DSRC, and additional technologies. Regional coverage encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

Key market drivers include the urgent need to reduce traffic congestion and road accidents, government support for advanced tolling solutions, the convenience of automated toll payments, and technological advancements in transportation infrastructure. Market restraints include dependence on technology and exposure to technical failures, implementation constraints in developing economies, and high initial investment requirements for GPS- and GNSS-based electronic toll collection systems.

Growth opportunities include efforts to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, blockchain integration in toll collection systems, an increasing number of public-private partnerships in transportation, and wider adoption of all-electronic tolling. Data privacy concerns and interoperability issues remain important market challenges.

The report also examines service development and innovation, including emerging technologies, research and development programs, and new product launches. Market development analysis identifies attractive opportunities across regions, while market diversification coverage assesses new products, untapped geographies, recent industry developments, and investments.

Competitive Landscape

The electronic toll collection market includes several globally established participants. Prominent companies include Kapsch TrafficCom AG of Austria, Conduent Incorporated of the United States, Singapore-based ST Engineering and its US-based TransCore business, Thales of France, and Siemens of Germany.

The competitive assessment also analyzes market shares, growth strategies, developments, and service offerings from Cubic Corporation of the United States, EFKON GmbH of Austria, Neology, Inc. of the United States, FEIG ELECTRONIC of Germany, and Q-Free of Norway, among other electronic toll collection technology and service providers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Conduent Incorporated

Efkon GmbH

St Engineering (Transcore)

Thales

Siemens

Q-Free

Cubic Corporation

Neology

Feig Electronic

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Quarterhill Inc.

Perceptics, LLC

Skytoll

Emovis

Star Systems International

Gea

Adaptive Recognition Inc.

Sice

Jenoptik

Far Eastern Group

Toll Collect GmbH

Geotoll

Indra

Kistler Group

Verra Mobility

Vinci Highways

Transurban Group

Abertis

Egis

Roadis

Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wze3sc

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