Environmental Monitoring Market to Reach $21.14 Billion by 2030 as Air Quality Regulations and IoT Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product Type, Sampling Method, Component, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 21.14 billion by 2030, up from USD 16.10 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%. Market expansion is being driven by stringent government pollution-monitoring standards, deteriorating air quality associated with rising PM2.5 levels, and increasing public health concerns linked to environmental pollution.

Additional growth factors include government funding for large-scale monitoring systems, industrial demand for pollution-control technologies, stricter requirements for environmentally responsible industrial processes, and continuing public-private initiatives focused on environmental preservation and the ecological effects of climate change. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring products and the slow adoption of environmental control policies in some markets remain key constraints.

Outdoor Environmental Monitors Set to Record the Fastest Growth

By product, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, sensors, wearables, and software. Outdoor monitors, comprising fixed and portable systems, are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

This expansion is supported by the adoption of advanced environmental monitoring technologies, Internet of Things integration, and wireless connectivity. Environmental monitors and sensors are increasingly deployed for real-time measurement of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, volatile organic compounds, and greenhouse gases.

Demand is also increasing as industrial organizations expand their use of environmental pollution monitoring systems to meet regulatory requirements. Other contributing factors include the widening end-user base for fixed outdoor monitors, public investment in environmental monitoring infrastructure, and collaborative initiatives designed to limit pollution and climate-related environmental damage.

Air Pollution Monitoring to Register the Highest Application CAGR

Based on application, the market covers air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. Water pollution monitoring is further categorized into surface and groundwater monitoring and wastewater monitoring.

Air pollution monitoring is forecast to be the fastest-growing application through 2030. Growth is being fueled by worsening air pollution in the United States, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East, alongside stronger demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems. Increasing health concerns and stringent air pollution control legislation introduced by national and regional governments are also accelerating deployment.

Asia Pacific Expected to Lead Market Growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest regional growth rate during the forecast period. The regional analysis covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, including Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The region is a major center for petrochemical refining, metals, and mining, industries that have contributed to rising global air and water pollution levels. Demand for environmental monitoring products is expected to increase as governments strengthen pollution-monitoring strategies, industrialization continues at scale, environmental regulations become more stringent, and companies face greater pressure to comply with safety standards.

Advanced industrial clusters are integrating IoT-enabled sensor networks with artificial intelligence-driven monitoring software to support anomaly detection and predictive maintenance of environmental systems. Smart-city programs in Japan and India are also expanding ambient sensor networks and enabling real-time air quality dashboards.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the environmental monitoring market include Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, 3M, Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. in the United States; Shimadzu Corporation in Japan; bioMérieux S.A. in France; Merck KGaA and Siemens AG in Germany; and Forbes Marshall in India.

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, product and service portfolios, research and development activities, technology innovation, investments, and new product and service launches. Detailed coverage includes leading participants such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., 3M, and Shimadzu Corporation.

Research Scope and Participant Profile

The report analyzes the environmental monitoring market by product, component, sampling type, application, end user, and region. It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while providing revenue forecasts for market segments across five principal regions and their respective countries. The research also assesses micromarket growth trends, untapped geographies, recent industry developments, and market diversification opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 374 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Need for Efficient Natural Resource Management Development of Environment-Friendly Industries Development of Wireless Cellular and Non-Cellular Communication Technologies Increased Health Concerns due to Rising Pollution Levels

Challenges Restraints High Cost of Environmental Monitoring Products Limited Technical Expertise and Infrastructure Slow Adoption of Pollution Control Policies Lack of Protocol Standardization Across Countries

Case Studies

Industry Trends

Opportunities Increased Government Funding to Prevent and Control Environmental Pollution Supportive Government Rules and Regulations Against Environmental Pollution Growing Oil & Gas Industry Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Veralto (Danaher Corporation)

Shimadzu Corporation

Perkinelmer

3M

Emerson Electric Co.

Biomérieux

Merck KGaA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens

Forbes Marshall

Horiba Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies

Te Connectivity

Environmental Sensors Inc.

Spectris

Rtx

Ams-Osram Ag

Powtechnology Limited

Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

Nesa Srl (Officine Maccaferri Spa)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Sensirion Ag

Omega Engineering Inc. (Dwyeromega)

Aeroqual

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0sa8o

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