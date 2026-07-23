Fill Finish Manufacturing Market to Expand by $10 Billion Over 2026-2031 | Consumables and Contract Manufacturing Organizations Lead Industry Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market by Consumables, Instruments, Type, Services, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fill finish manufacturing market is projected to grow from USD 19.75 billion in 2026 to USD 30.37 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period. Expansion of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, injectable drugs, and advanced therapy pipelines is increasing demand for sterile fill-finish manufacturing capacity worldwide.

Market growth is also supported by increased outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), alongside technological advances in aseptic filling, isolator systems, robotics, automation, gloveless isolators, and ready-to-use components. High capital expenditure, lengthy capacity-addition timelines, stringent regulatory requirements, operational complexity, and shortages of skilled sterile manufacturing personnel may partially constrain expansion.

Consumables Led the Fill Finish Manufacturing Market in 2025

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2025 due to their recurring use in filling, containment, inspection, and packaging operations. Vials, prefilled syringes, cartridges, stoppers, seals, and other container-and-closure components are required for every production batch, generating sustained demand.

Increasing production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and advanced therapies is strengthening the segment. Pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs are also adopting ready-to-use components and single-use technologies to improve operational flexibility, reduce contamination risk, and support scalable sterile manufacturing.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations Held the Largest End-User Share

Based on end user, the fill finish manufacturing market includes contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. CMOs held the largest share in 2025 as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsourced sterile manufacturing to reduce costs, gain specialized expertise, access flexible capacity, and accelerate commercialization.

CMOs provide advanced aseptic processing capabilities, scalable production services, and established regulatory compliance systems for biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and injectable drugs. Continued demand for high-quality sterile manufacturing services is expected to reinforce their market position through 2031.

Asia Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR Through 2031

The report analyzes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is forecast to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, investment in sterile injectable production, and growing regional demand for biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines.

Further growth is anticipated from the expansion of CDMO services, adoption of advanced aseptic filling technologies, and manufacturing infrastructure investments across China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Established manufacturing hubs and continued capacity expansions are strengthening Asia Pacific’s role in the global fill finish manufacturing market.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Major growth drivers include demand for GLP-1 and incretin injectables for obesity, which is outpacing available capacity, and the expansion of biosimilar and antibody-drug conjugate pipelines. EU GMP Annex 1 compliance and global sterile manufacturing regulatory harmonization are encouraging capital investment in isolators, restricted access barrier systems, robotics, automation, and gloveless isolator technologies.

Emerging opportunities include cell and gene therapy and mRNA small-batch manufacturing, automated visual inspection, container closure integrity testing, predictive analytics integration, and radiopharmaceutical and theranostic drug-product fill-finish services. Radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics are identified as a high-growth niche segment.

Key restraints include price pressure in sterile generics and hospital injectables, workforce limitations, high capital costs, and long lead times for capacity additions. Oral peptides and GLP-1 drug-delivery alternatives may also restrict fill-finish volume growth. Sustainability requirements and the high energy intensity of sterile manufacturing remain significant industry challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates established companies and emerging participants, including business overviews, product portfolios, market shares, growth strategies, product and service approvals, launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, investments, and recent developments. Companies profiled include:

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

BD & Co.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

I.M.A. S.P.A.

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup Inc.

Dätwyler Holding Inc.

Danaher

Stevanato Group S.p.A.

OPTIMA

Bausch+Ströbel

Groninger & Co. GmbH

SCHOTT

Nipro Corporation

Bausch Advanced Technology Group

Maquinaria Industrial Dara SI

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 466 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $30.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Glp-1/Incretin Injectables For Obesity Driving Demand

Biosimilars & Adc Pipeline Expansion Driving Sterile Injectable Contract Manufacturing Growth

EU Gmp Annex 1 Compliance & Global Sterile Manufacturing Harmonization Driving Capital Investment For Isolators and Rabs

Robotics, Automation, and Gloveless Isolator Technologies Gaining Traction

Challenges

Restraints Price Pressure in Sterile Generics and Hospital Injectables Workforce Constraints in Sterile Manufacturing Operations High Capex and Long Lead Times Constraining Fill-Finish Capacity Addition Oral Peptides and Oral Glp-1 Drug Delivery Restraining Fill-Finish Volume Growth

Sustainability Pressure and High Energy Intensity of Sterile Manufacturing

Opportunities

Growing Demand For Cell & Gene Therapy/Mrna Small-Batch Manufacturing

Rising Need For Automated Visual Inspection and Container Closure Integrity Testing

Integration of Predictive Analytics

Radiopharmaceutical and Theranostic Drug Product Fill-Finish Emerging As High-Growth Niche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykqhoj

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