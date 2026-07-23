Cell Culture Market Analysis by Consumables, Vessels, Equipment, Application, and Competition - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market by Consumables, Vessels, Equipment, Application, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2031, rising from an estimated USD 33.07 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1% during the forecast period. Increasing investment and funding for cell biology research, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and growing demand for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are expected to support sustained market expansion.

Additional growth factors include increasing demand for serum-free and animal component-free media, the expanding use of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, wider adoption of single-use technologies, and continued development of advanced therapy medicinal products. Cell and gene therapy activity, vaccine manufacturing, and next-generation therapeutic research are also increasing demand for cell culture equipment, consumables, and advanced bioprocessing solutions.

Biopharmaceutical Production Leads the Application Segment

Biopharmaceutical production accounted for the largest share of the global cell culture market by application in 2025. This segment encompasses vaccine production, monoclonal antibody production, and other therapeutic protein production. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, strengthening the role of cell culture technologies across research, process development, and commercial manufacturing.

Other applications covered by the market include diagnostics, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy, and additional research and manufacturing applications.

Sera, Media, and Reagents Dominate Cell Culture Consumables

The sera, media, and reagents category represented the largest share of the cell culture consumables market in 2025. Its market position reflects recurring bulk procurement by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research laboratories, and production facilities. Continuous experimentation, testing, process development, and manufacturing require regular purchases of media, reagents, sera, culture vessels, accessories, and related consumables.

The broader product analysis covers consumables, including sera, media, reagents, vessels, and other consumables and accessories, as well as equipment such as supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage systems. Rising adoption of serum-free media, single-use systems, culture vessels, and specialized reagents is creating new product development and market diversification opportunities.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the cell culture market between 2026 and 2031. Regional growth is being driven by expanding biologics and biosimilar manufacturing, rising vaccine production, increasing cell and gene therapy activity, and stronger government support for domestic biomanufacturing.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are strengthening their cell culture capabilities through investments in biopharmaceutical production, regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and advanced bioprocessing infrastructure. The region is also benefiting from expanding contract development and manufacturing organization activity, cost-efficient manufacturing, growing clinical research, and wider adoption of serum-free media, single-use technologies, culture vessels, reagents, and other cell culture consumables.

The geographic analysis additionally covers North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing comparative insights into regional market opportunities, investments, industry developments, and growth strategies.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies offering cell culture solutions include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, BD, Eppendorf SE, Lonza, Getinge AB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Solida Biotech GmbH, Plant Cell Technology Inc., Caisson Labs, PromoCell GmbH, InvivoGen, PAN-Biotech, Cellexus, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., Adolf Kühner AG, Bio-Techne, Advancion Corporation, and BioSpherix, Ltd.

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, business overviews, product portfolios, market shares, financial metrics, brand and product comparisons, vendor evaluations, and strategic initiatives. It also reviews product launches, collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, investments, funding activities, and other recent developments shaping the cell culture industry.

Market Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Key drivers: Increasing support and funding for cell-based research; rising demand for serum-free and animal component-free media; growing use of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars; adoption of single-use technologies; and expansion of advanced therapy medicinal products.

Increasing support and funding for cell-based research; rising demand for serum-free and animal component-free media; growing use of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars; adoption of single-use technologies; and expansion of advanced therapy medicinal products. Market opportunities: Growth potential in emerging economies, rising demand for 3D cell culture, continued innovation in cell and gene therapy, and increasing focus on next-generation therapeutics.

Growth potential in emerging economies, rising demand for 3D cell culture, continued innovation in cell and gene therapy, and increasing focus on next-generation therapeutics. Market restraints: High costs associated with cell biology research and limitations affecting the production of high-density cell cultures.

High costs associated with cell biology research and limitations affecting the production of high-density cell cultures. Industry challenges: Ethical concerns related to cell usage and the disposal of plastic consumables used in laboratories and biomanufacturing facilities.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The research categorizes the cell culture market by product, application, end user, and region. End-user segments include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other users. The study evaluates market size, forecast growth, product innovation, attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, recent investments, and competitive positioning.

The report also analyzes the primary factors influencing market growth, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess emerging trends, identify growth opportunities across market segments, monitor newly launched products, and evaluate the strategies and offerings of leading industry participants.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 765 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $33.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $58.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck Kgaa

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Bd

Eppendorf SE

Lonza

Getinge

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Himedia Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Miltenyi Biotec

Stemcell Technologies

Solida Biotech GmbH

Caisson Labs

Promocell GmbH

Invivogen

Pan-Biotech

Cellexus

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Adolf Kühner AG

Advancion Corporation

Biospherix LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hm4o4v

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