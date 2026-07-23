Marine Engines Market to Reach $16.92 Billion by 2031 as Alternative Fuels and Digitalization Transform Maritime Propulsion - Analysis by Engine, Type, Power Range, Fuel, Vessel, Region

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Engines Market by Engine, Type, Power Range, Fuel, Vessel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine engines market is projected to grow from USD 14.24 billion in 2026 to USD 16.92 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%. Market growth is being driven by rising seaborne trade, fleet modernization, expanding shipbuilding orderbooks, stricter emissions requirements, and increasing demand for cleaner, more efficient, and digitally integrated marine propulsion systems.

Government authorities and international maritime bodies are advancing decarbonization targets and tightening emissions standards, accelerating the transition from conventional heavy fuel oil engines to LNG, methanol, ammonia-ready, dual-fuel, multi-fuel, hybrid-electric, and other low-carbon technologies. Manufacturers are also improving thermal efficiency, waste heat recovery, fuel flexibility, and modular engine configurations to enhance vessel performance and reduce operating costs.

Digitalization and automation are becoming central to marine engine development. Smart sensors, predictive maintenance, real-time performance monitoring, and advanced control systems are enabling ship operators to optimize fuel consumption, improve reliability, and reduce downtime. These capabilities are particularly important as vessel complexity increases and operators balance regulatory compliance with lifecycle cost management.

Oil Tankers Expected to Hold the Second-Largest Vessel-Segment Share

Oil tankers are expected to account for the second-largest share of the vessel segment during the forecast period, supported by the continued importance of crude oil and refined product transportation in global energy trade. Although renewable energy adoption is expanding, government and intergovernmental data indicate that oil will remain a significant component of the global energy mix over the medium term, sustaining seaborne oil volumes.

Demand for very large crude carriers, product tankers, and their high-capacity, durable engines remains strong. Replacement and retrofit activity involving aging tanker fleets is also increasing as shipowners seek compliance with International Maritime Organization standards. Investments in offshore oil production across the Middle East, Africa, and South America are further supporting tanker utilization and marine engine demand.

Auxiliary Engines to Rank Second in the Engine Segment

Auxiliary engines are projected to hold the second-largest engine-segment share due to their role in powering navigation systems, cargo-handling equipment, lighting, safety systems, and hotel loads across vessel categories. Growth in global shipping activity and increasingly sophisticated onboard systems is strengthening demand for reliable auxiliary power.

Environmental and energy-efficiency regulations are encouraging the adoption of lower-emission, fuel-efficient auxiliary engines, including hybrid and dual-fuel configurations. Fleet retrofits, compliance programs, and investment in technologically advanced vessels are expected to reinforce the segment's market position.

Europe Maintains a Significant Marine Engines Market Position

Europe is expected to retain a significant position in the marine engines market, supported by its established maritime ecosystem, extensive shipping fleet, shipbuilding capabilities, and regulatory focus on low-emission transport. Eurostat and European Commission data show that European Union ports handled approximately 840 million tonnes of goods in a single quarter of 2025. Nearly 90% of the EU's external freight trade is transported by sea, sustaining demand for new marine engines, replacement systems, and retrofit solutions.

Europe operates a substantial share of global tonnage and specialized vessels, including LNG carriers and tankers requiring advanced propulsion technologies. Approximately 150 major shipyards across the EU focus on high-value and technologically complex vessels, supporting engine demand through new construction and refurbishment. Government-backed fleet modernization and regional shipbuilding initiatives are also accelerating the adoption of next-generation marine engines.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers: Rising seaborne trade, shipbuilding concentration and orderbook expansion in Asia, and an aging global fleet supporting replacement and retrofit demand.

Rising seaborne trade, shipbuilding concentration and orderbook expansion in Asia, and an aging global fleet supporting replacement and retrofit demand. Opportunities: Alternative-fuel propulsion, digitalization, automation, fleet modernization, offshore energy development, inland waterways, port infrastructure, and naval defense investment.

Alternative-fuel propulsion, digitalization, automation, fleet modernization, offshore energy development, inland waterways, port infrastructure, and naval defense investment. Restraints: Long marine engine lifecycles and high capital costs that can limit or delay replacement demand.

Long marine engine lifecycles and high capital costs that can limit or delay replacement demand. Challenges: Uncertainty over future fuel adoption, associated investment and technology risks, and stringent, evolving emissions regulations.

Market diversification is increasing as container ships, oil tankers, product tankers, offshore support vessels, cruise ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels, tugs, and other vessel types require application-specific combinations of power, efficiency, durability, and fuel flexibility. Uncertainty surrounding long-term fuel availability and standards is encouraging engine manufacturers to develop dual-fuel, multi-fuel, and modular platforms that can adapt to changing operational and regulatory requirements.

Competitive Landscape and Product Innovation

The marine engines market is led by established global manufacturers, including Caterpillar of the US; Wartsila of Finland; AB Volvo Penta of Sweden; Everllence and Deutz AG of Germany; Rolls-Royce Plc of the UK; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and DAIHATSU INFINEARTH MFG. CO., LTD. of Japan; HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. of South Korea; and Cummins Inc. of the US.

Caterpillar, Wartsila, Everllence, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries are among the companies advancing product development to address changing environmental, operational, and fuel requirements. Competitive assessment covers the market presence, growth strategies, service offerings, and positioning of major participants as the industry transitions toward sustainable, technology-driven, and application-specific engine platforms.

Research Coverage

The marine engines market report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis, value-based estimates, competitive intelligence, market dynamics, and forecasts across the following segments:

Engine: Propulsion and auxiliary.

Propulsion and auxiliary. Type: Four-stroke and two-stroke.

Four-stroke and two-stroke. Power range: Less than 1,000 hp; 1,001-5,000 hp; 5,001-10,000 hp; 10,001-20,000 hp; and more than 20,000 hp.

Less than 1,000 hp; 1,001-5,000 hp; 5,001-10,000 hp; 10,001-20,000 hp; and more than 20,000 hp. Fuel: Marine diesel oil, heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and other fuels.

Marine diesel oil, heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and other fuels. Vessel: Bulk carriers, oil tankers, offshore support vessels, general cargo vessels, container ships, tugs, product tankers, and other vessels.

Bulk carriers, oil tankers, offshore support vessels, general cargo vessels, container ships, tugs, product tankers, and other vessels. Region: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The research examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, future trends, competitive conditions, product innovation, market development, and diversification. Revenue forecasts cover the overall market and individual subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate the competitive landscape, develop market strategies, and make informed investment and technology decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Caterpillar

Wartsila

Everllence

Rolls-Royce PLC

Hd Hyundai Heavy Industries

Ab Volvo Penta

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Daihatsu Infinearth Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Deutz AG

Fairbanks Morse Defense

Wabtec Corporation

Yanmar Marine International

Isotta Fraschini Motori S.P.A.

Societe Internationale Des Moteurs Baudouin

Cnpc Jichai Power Company Limited

Mahindra Powerol

Ihi Power Systems Co. Ltd.

Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Agco Power

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Scania

Cooper Corp.

Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv

Stx Engine

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