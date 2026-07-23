$3.4 Billion Healthcare Information Exchange Market Outlook 2026-2031 | Platform-Centric HIE Solutions to Record the Fastest Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Information Exchange Market by Type, Mode, Setup, Solution, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare information exchange (HIE) market is projected to grow from USD 2.09 billion in 2026 to USD 3.40 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for seamless patient health information exchange, coordinated care delivery and consistent access to clinical data across increasingly fragmented healthcare environments.

Regulatory policies, government initiatives and interoperability programs continue to accelerate HIE adoption. Key initiatives include the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) and the Promoting Interoperability program, formerly known as Meaningful Use, which incentivize the adoption of electronic health record technologies with health information exchange capabilities. However, incompatible systems, inconsistent data formats and the absence of comprehensive interoperability remain significant market constraints.

Platform-Centric HIE Solutions to Record the Fastest Growth

Based on solution, the healthcare information exchange market is segmented into portal-centric, messaging-centric and platform-centric solutions. The platform-centric segment is expected to register the highest growth through 2031, supported by demand for cloud-enabled ecosystems that connect healthcare stakeholders and integrate data exchange, analytics and applications.

These platforms are strengthening operational efficiency, real-time data availability and clinical decision-making. Veradigm is among the companies advancing this market through data platforms that support interoperability using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards and enable real-time information exchange among industry stakeholders.

Web Portal Development Held the Largest Application Share in 2025

By application, the market includes web portal development, workflow management, secure messaging, internal interfacing and other applications. Web portal development accounted for the largest market share in 2025, reflecting widespread deployment across hospitals of different sizes and types.

Healthcare portals provide centralized access to test results, medication profiles and other patient information while connecting data from electronic health record systems, laboratories and imaging platforms. Their continued adoption supports faster information access for clinicians and greater patient engagement.

Healthcare Providers Expected to Register the Highest End-User Growth

The market is segmented by end user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers and pharmacies. Healthcare providers are expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period as organizations invest in HIE solutions to improve care coordination, manage medical records and meet regulatory requirements.

In June 2023, Mayo Clinic announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft to launch the Azure Health Data Services platform. Equipped with HIE functionality, the platform supports seamless data exchange across Mayo Clinic facilities and highlights the healthcare sector's growing investment in interoperable cloud infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2031, driven by healthcare digitization, urbanization, increased healthcare expenditure and expanding adoption of advanced information technology solutions.

Government-backed health IT strategies and interoperability standards are supporting electronic health record exchange across China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Major programs include China's Healthy China 2030 initiative and Australia's My Health Record program. These developments are accelerating e-health adoption and enabling healthcare institutions to exchange critical clinical information more effectively.

Healthcare Information Exchange Market Growth Factors

Key drivers: Rising adoption of EHR and EMR solutions, growing emphasis on patient-centric care, pressure to control escalating healthcare costs, government regulations supporting patient care and safety, and increased public- and private-sector investment.

Rising adoption of EHR and EMR solutions, growing emphasis on patient-centric care, pressure to control escalating healthcare costs, government regulations supporting patient care and safety, and increased public- and private-sector investment. Market restraints: Significant infrastructure investment requirements, high deployment costs, limited availability of comprehensive interoperability solutions and continued reliance on outdated legacy systems.

Significant infrastructure investment requirements, high deployment costs, limited availability of comprehensive interoperability solutions and continued reliance on outdated legacy systems. Growth opportunities: Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and software advancements that enable real-time health data exchange.

Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and software advancements that enable real-time health data exchange. Industry challenges: Patient data security and privacy concerns, increasing complexity caused by inconsistent data, and shortages of skilled healthcare IT professionals.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles established technology providers, healthcare software companies, consulting organizations and specialist development firms operating in the global healthcare information exchange market. Companies covered include:

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

InterSystems Corporation (US)

Veradigm LLC (US)

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US)

Health Catalyst (US)

Chetu Inc. (US)

Meditab (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Deloitte (UK)

Dreamsoft4u (US)

NCrypted Technologies (India)

Glorium Technologies (US)

Daffodil Unthinkable Software Corporation (US)

eClinicalWorks (US)

NXGN Management, LLC (US)

Orion Health (New Zealand)

Kellton (India)

Telstra Health (Australia)

CGI Inc. (Canada)

Excelicare (US)

Octal IT Solution (US)

Andersen (Poland)

SISGAIN (India)

Cleverdev Software (US)

OSP Labs (US)

Research Scope

The research evaluates the healthcare information exchange market by type, setup type, implementation model, solution, component, application, end user and region. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges while providing revenue forecasts across five major regions. The study also assesses micro-market growth trends, stakeholder opportunities, software portfolios, emerging geographies, product launches, research and development activity, investments and recent industry developments.

The report provides a competitive assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrants and organizational capabilities. It also delivers insights into emerging markets, components, applications and end-user segments, enabling stakeholders to evaluate product development, geographic expansion, market diversification and investment opportunities across the global healthcare information exchange industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7h212

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