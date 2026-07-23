Global Amino Acids Markets, Products and Applications 2026-2032 | Industry to Reach US$33.6 Billion and 15.8 Million Metric Tons by 2032

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Amino Acids Market - Products and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global amino acids market reached US$25.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to US$33.6 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4% by value during the 2025–2032 forecast period. Global consumption is expected to reach 15.8 million metric tons by 2032 as demand expands across animal feed, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care.

Animal feed remains the leading end-use application, supported by growing demand for protein-efficient formulations in poultry, swine, aquaculture and livestock production. L-Lysine, Methionine, L-Threonine and L-Tryptophan continue to support large-scale feed consumption, while L-Glutamic Acid/MSG maintains substantial demand from food and beverage manufacturers.

The market is also shifting toward higher-value specialty amino acids used in precision nutrition, sports nutrition, preventive health and premium wellness products. Although commodity amino acids account for most global volume, L-Tryptophan, L-Threonine, L-Valine and L-Isoleucine are recording stronger growth as manufacturers respond to demand for targeted feed formulations and performance-focused nutritional products.

Regional Amino Acids Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for 61.8% of global amino acids consumption in 2025, making it the dominant regional market by volume. Its leadership reflects the concentration of amino acid manufacturing capacity, animal feed production and food ingredient consumption across China, India, Southeast Asia and other regional economies.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing region, expanding at a 4.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2032 and reaching 10 million metric tons by the end of the forecast period. Growth will be supported by livestock production, aquaculture development, processed food consumption and continued investment in regional manufacturing capacity. South America is expected to rank as the second-fastest-growing region, led by the poultry, swine and export-oriented animal feed industries in Brazil and Argentina.

Amino Acids Market Analysis by Product Type

L-Glutamic Acid was the largest product segment by volume in 2025, representing 4.2 million metric tons, or 35.7% of total market demand. L-Lysine ranked closely behind and is projected to become the largest product category by 2032, securing a 35.5% market share. The segment is forecast to grow at a 5.1% CAGR between 2025 and 2032, driven by sustained use in poultry, swine and aquaculture feed.

L-Valine is projected to be the fastest-growing amino acid category, advancing at a 9.7% CAGR, followed by L-Isoleucine at 7.5%. Demand for both products is increasing across branched-chain amino acid formulations, performance nutrition, functional health products and advanced animal feed applications.

Amino Acids Market Analysis by End-Use Application

Animal feed represented 57.9% of global amino acids volume in 2025 and generated US$14.3 billion in market value. The segment is forecast to remain the largest high-volume application and grow at a 4.7% CAGR by value through 2032. Increased inclusion of lysine, methionine, threonine and tryptophan in precision feed programs will continue to support expansion.

Food and beverages generated US$5.8 billion in 2025, making the sector the second-largest application market. Nutraceuticals are forecast to record the fastest specialty-application growth, increasing at a 5.1% CAGR by value as demand rises for sports nutrition, healthy aging, performance wellness and preventive health supplements.

Competitive Landscape

The global amino acids industry includes established fermentation, food ingredient and nutrition companies. Leading participants include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., ADM, CJ CheilJedang, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Meihua Holdings, Fufeng Group, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Daesang Corporation and Global Bio-Chem Technology. Competition is influenced by production capacity, fermentation technology, raw material costs, product quality, regional supply networks and expansion into specialty applications.

Amino Acids Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global amino acids market by product type, end-use application and geographic region. It covers historical market performance from 2022 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2032 in volume and value terms. The research also examines more than 90 companies and reviews corporate activity, product developments, production capacity additions and major industry trends.

Historical period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base year: 2025

2025 Forecast period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Market units: Metric tons and US dollars

Metric tons and US dollars Companies covered: More than 90

Geographic Coverage

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Argentina, Brazil and the rest of South America

Rest of the World

Product Segments

L-Glutamic Acid/MSG

L-Lysine

Methionine

L-Threonine

L-Tryptophan

Glycine

L-Phenylalanine

L-Aspartic Acid

Specialty amino acids

End-Use Applications

Animal feed

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and personal care

Other applications

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 426 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $33.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Adisseo France S.A.S

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Daesang Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Fufeng Group Company Limited

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Hebei Donghua Chemical Group

Linghua Group Limited

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Newtrend Group

Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd.

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.

Novus International, Inc.

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Star Lake Bioscience Co, Inc. (Ningxia Eppen)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Vedan International (Holdings) Limited

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28v8he

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