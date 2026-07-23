Allsup Employment Services Marks ADA’s 36th Anniversary By Helping People With Disabilities Return To Work

Belleville, Illinois, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, Allsup Employment Services (AES) is highlighting the progress made in workforce participation for people with disabilities and the support available to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries who choose to return to work. As a Social Security-authorized Employment Network, AES supports the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work Program, a free and voluntary program that helps eligible beneficiaries explore employment with access to career support and information about Social Security work incentives.

The ADA, signed into law July 26, 1990, prohibits discrimination based on disabilities and advances equal opportunity in employment, government services, public accommodations, transportation and other areas of public life. The ADA National Network offers educational materials and community resources through its ADA Anniversary Toolkit.

An estimated 44.7 million people, or 13.6 percent of the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population, had a disability, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Progress has been made, yet barriers remain. In 2025, the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent for people with disabilities, compared with 4.1 percent for people without disabilities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Companies are also moving quickly on disability inclusion. Since 2024, participating companies have seen a 46 percent increase in short-term disability benefits offered to employees and a 29 percent increase in making job candidates aware of accommodation requests, according to Disability:IN's 2025 Disability Index Report.

“Deciding to try work again after a serious health condition takes courage, and no one should have to figure out the rules alone,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director of AES. “Our vocational experts help people move toward work while helping them understand the Social Security rules and work incentives that apply during the transition. We meet each person where they are and provide personalized guidance based on their individual needs and circumstances, so they can make decisions at their own pace.”

Free Services For SSDI Beneficiaries Considering Work

AES provides no-cost, personalized services through the Ticket to Work Program, including career planning, job-readiness support, guidance on SSDI rules and work incentives as well as long-term employment support. These services help beneficiaries understand how work and earnings may affect their benefits so they can make informed decisions, Winiarski explained.

An AES vocational expert can help. For more information about returning to work with SSDI benefits, call (866) 540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

Attachment