Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Insights Report 2026 | Industry Set to Reach USD 140.32 Billion by 2031 as Advanced Therapies and Precision Medicine Accelerate Outsourcing

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization Services Market by Type, Therapeutic Area, Modality, Model, End User, Competition - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract research organization (CRO) services market is projected to grow from USD 93.02 billion in 2026 to USD 140.32 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the growing cell and gene therapy pipeline, greater adoption of precision medicine, increasingly complex clinical trials, and demand for flexible outsourced research capabilities.

Advanced therapy and precision medicine programs require complex study designs, genomic screening, customized logistics, and mandatory long-term follow-up. These requirements can be difficult and costly for sponsors to establish internally, strengthening demand for specialized CRO partners. Precision medicine also fragments patient cohorts and compresses enrollment windows, making integrated CRO-laboratory networks, global clinical site coverage, advanced data management, and coordinated clinical operations increasingly important for study timelines and data quality.

Regulators and payers are placing greater emphasis on robust, real-time evidence throughout the product development lifecycle. As a result, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sponsors are increasingly selecting CROs that combine clinical operations with advanced laboratory services, data science, and real-world evidence capabilities. This integrated approach can reduce development risk while supporting recruitment, regulatory submissions, and commercialization strategies.

Early-Phase Development Services Held the Second-Largest Market Share in 2025

By service type, the CRO services market is segmented into clinical research services, early-phase development services, laboratory services, consulting services, and data management services. Early-phase development services accounted for the second-largest share of the market in 2025.

Demand in this segment is being driven by pipelines centered on novel biologics, cell and gene therapies, and targeted modalities. These products require specialized toxicology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, bioanalysis, and safety pharmacology capabilities. Many sponsors outsource these activities to accelerate progression toward the investigational new drug stage while accessing specialist infrastructure and expertise without expanding fixed internal costs.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Led End-User Demand

Based on end user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies represented the largest end-user segment in 2025, primarily due to their extensive drug development pipelines and continued need for scalable research support.

CROs provide these organizations with speed, geographic reach, specialized capabilities, and flexible cost structures. The rising volume and complexity of clinical trials are also encouraging sponsors to use full-service, functional, or hybrid outsourcing models according to program requirements.

North America Accounted for the Largest Regional Share in 2025

North America held the largest share of the global CRO services market in 2025. The region benefits from established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries that generate substantial demand for outsourced research and development. Its extensive network of clinical sites, hospitals, laboratories, and specialized facilities also supports large-scale and complex clinical trials.

The United States remains a major contributor to regional growth. Rapid adoption of digital health solutions and decentralized clinical trial models is increasing demand for CRO services as sponsors pursue more effective patient recruitment, engagement, and retention strategies.

CRO Services Market Segmentation and Research Coverage

The market research categorizes CRO services by service type, modality, delivery model, end user, and region. Modalities covered include small molecules, biologics, biosimilars, and medical devices. Delivery models include full-service outsourcing, functional service provider, and hybrid models. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report evaluates the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping market growth. Key growth drivers include the increasing focus on decentralized trials, the rising complexity and volume of clinical studies, and service flexibility offered by CROs. Opportunities include regulatory emphasis on diversity within clinical trial patient populations. Major challenges include patient retention and cybersecurity and intellectual property concerns.

Coverage also includes newly launched CRO services, high-potential regional markets, untapped geographies, investments, and market diversification strategies. Recent industry developments assessed in the report include service launches, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and investment and funding activity.

Competitive Landscape and Companies Profiled

The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, service portfolios, business operations, vendor valuations, financial metrics, and brand and service comparisons. It also reviews how leading CRO market players use acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, service launches, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions.

IQVIA Inc. (US)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp (US)

Fortrea, Inc. (US)

Syneos Health (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

PAREXEL International Corporation (US)

Pharmaron (China)

Medpace (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Frontage Labs (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

BioAgile (India)

Firma Clinical Research (US)

Acculab Life Sciences (US)

Novotech (Australia)

KCR S.A. (US)

Linical (Japan)

Advanced Clinical (US)

Allucent (US)

Clinical Trial Service (Netherlands)

Guires Inc., part of Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (UK)

Worldwide Clinical Trials (US)

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting (US)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 621 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $93.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $140.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kstfx9

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