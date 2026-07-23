Global Healthcare IT Market to Reach $961.26 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI, EHR and Telehealth Adoption

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare IT Market by Solution, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare IT market is projected to grow from USD 480.49 billion in 2025 to USD 961.26 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Technology advancements, increasing electronic health record (EHR) adoption, government support for digital healthcare and growing demand for efficient, patient-centric care are accelerating market expansion.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly influential across clinical workflows. According to an article published in Healthcare in August 2024, AI-powered clinical decision support systems assist oncologists by delivering evidence-based therapy recommendations. The findings indicated that AI improved diagnostic accuracy by approximately 10% to 15%. Meanwhile, broader EHR adoption is improving healthcare data accessibility and increasing demand for advanced healthcare IT solutions.

Telehealth Solutions to Lead the Clinical Healthcare IT Market

Based on clinical healthcare IT, telehealth solutions are expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period. Telehealth is becoming integral to mainstream care delivery rather than remaining limited to episodic consultations. Adoption is expanding across community consultations, chronic care and coordinated care pathways.

Government-supported digital health programs are strengthening this trend. Key initiatives include the World Health Organization's Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020-2025, the Slaintecare Action Plan, the HSE Corporate Plan and Healthy Ireland actions. These programs support the integration of telehealth into healthcare systems and encourage more accessible, connected care delivery.

The growing geriatric population is also increasing demand for telehealth solutions. Older patients frequently require continuous management of multiple morbidities, creating a need for ongoing monitoring and remote access to care. Telehealth adoption is expected to rise as healthcare systems address capacity constraints, increasing costs and workforce shortages.

Healthcare Providers Accounted for the Largest End-User Segment in 2024

Healthcare providers represented the largest end-user segment in 2024 and are projected to record the highest growth rate. Providers are responding to strong demand for digitized, personalized services while managing staffing challenges and operational pressures. Health systems are also seeking to improve patient acquisition, proactive care engagement and their commitments to local communities.

Long-term strategies for financially sustainable value-based care and population health management require healthcare information technology that enhances patient and employee experiences while allowing clinical teams to focus on care delivery. These priorities are driving demand for healthcare IT solutions that can improve care quality, streamline workflows and increase operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate

The healthcare IT market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, greater adoption of technology solutions and government initiatives promoting healthcare IT implementation.

In India, initiatives from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) to establish standards and guidelines for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) are stimulating demand for healthcare technology solutions. Introduced in September 2023, these digital health standards have attracted applications from 275 hospitals, with 100 hospitals achieving certification. This regulatory momentum is fostering a stronger healthcare IT market while supporting advanced digital infrastructure and improved healthcare delivery in India.

Competitive Landscape

Optum, Inc. and Oracle are among the key companies operating in the global healthcare IT market. The competitive analysis examines company profiles, market strategies, service offerings and recent developments. Other prominent participants include Cognizant, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, Dell Inc., Wipro, eClinicalWorks, SAS Institute Inc. and Inovalon.

The assessment covers contracts, partnerships, agreements, product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments and other industry developments. It also evaluates emerging startups within the healthcare IT ecosystem, providing insight into market diversification, innovation and evolving competitive dynamics.

Research Coverage

The research categorizes the healthcare IT market by solution and service, including healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and healthcare IT outsourcing services. It also segments the market by component-services, software and hardware-and by end user, covering payers, providers and the life sciences industry. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report assesses the principal drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges influencing healthcare IT market growth. Key growth drivers include government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, rising use of big data, strong returns on healthcare IT investments, the need to curb escalating healthcare costs, and growing adoption of e-prescribing, telehealth, mobile health and other digital health solutions.

Market restraints include IT infrastructure limitations in developing countries, the high cost of deploying healthcare IT solutions in small and medium-sized hospitals across emerging markets, and resistance among traditional healthcare providers. Opportunities include expanding healthcare IT use in outpatient care facilities, cloud-based EHR solutions and the transition toward patient-centric healthcare delivery. Security concerns and interoperability issues remain significant implementation challenges.

The study also provides detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and new product and service launches. Market development analysis identifies attractive regional opportunities, while market diversification coverage examines untapped geographies, investments, new offerings and recent industry developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 691 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $480.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $961.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Optum, Inc.

Cognizant

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dell Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Oracle

Epic Systems Corporation

Veradigm LLC

Sas Institute Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft)

Wipro

Eclinicalworks

Inovalon

Infor (Koch Industries)

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Solventum

Merative

Intersystems Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Citiustech Inc

Conduent, Inc.

Carestream Health

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Elsevier

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Medecision

Surgical Information Systems

Chartis

Clearwave Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3u7mdl

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