Microfluidics Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market by Product, Material, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market is projected to grow from USD 24.96 billion in 2025 to USD 37.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, advances in drug delivery and organ-on-a-chip technologies, increased adoption of personalized medicine, and continued growth in genomics and proteomics research.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, is strengthening demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Microfluidic technologies are also gaining importance in infectious disease testing, clinical research, pharmaceutical development and life sciences applications. However, high device costs and stringent regulatory requirements remain key market restraints. The expanding number of diagnostic centers presents an important growth opportunity.

Polymers Held the Largest Market Share

Polymers accounted for the largest share of the microfluidics market due to their cost efficiency, manufacturing flexibility and suitability for medical applications. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) are widely used to manufacture microfluidic channels and structures.

Compared with conventional materials such as silicon and glass, polymers offer easier molding and lower production costs. Their biocompatibility supports adoption across medication delivery, lab-on-a-chip systems and diagnostic applications. These advantages are expected to sustain the polymers segment’s leading market position.

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers to Record the Highest Growth Rate

Hospitals and diagnostic centers are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Demand is being driven by the need for rapid, on-site testing that can improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Microfluidic systems support faster testing, greater precision and more accurate diagnostic results while helping healthcare providers streamline workflows and control costs.

The rise in infectious diseases, including COVID-19, has reinforced the need for efficient diagnostic technologies in clinical environments. Continued investment in point-of-care testing and the growing number of diagnostic centers are anticipated to accelerate adoption throughout this end-user segment.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR, including during the referenced 2024-2029 period. The regional analysis covers China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Growth is supported by increasing demand for advanced technologies, particularly in China, India and Japan, alongside government initiatives to expand academic and scientific research.

Japan allocated USD 64.26 billion to its Sixth Science, Technology and Innovation Basic Plan for 2021-2025. Across Asia Pacific, the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, together with increased interest in early diagnosis and preventive care, is expanding the use of microfluidic devices. Rapid growth in the region’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors is also stimulating research and development activity and increasing demand for microfluidics.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the microfluidics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Aignep S.p.A., bioMérieux, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SMC Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Fortive Corporation, PerkinElmer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Standard BioTools, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Hologic, Dolomite Microfluidics and Elveflow.

The competitive assessment examines market share, products, services and key strategies, with particular focus on Danaher Corporation, Illumina, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories. It also reviews technology development, research and development initiatives, product and service launches, geographic expansion, recent industry developments and investment activity.

Research Coverage

The market report segments the microfluidics industry by product, application, end user and geographic region. It evaluates the principal drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges influencing market growth, while assessing competitive conditions, revenue potential and the performance of individual micromarkets. Segment revenue forecasts cover five major regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Integration of Microfluidics with 3D Printing E-Health and Digital Diagnostics Driving Microfluidics Adoption Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Poc Testing Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy

Challenges Restraints Regulatory and Clinical Validation Barriers Material Selection for Microfluidic Devices Limited Adoption of Microfluidic Devices Technical and Operational Limitations

Opportunities Advancing Microfluidics for Real-Time Food Safety Monitoring Rising Demand for Organ-On-A-Chip Platforms in Precision Medicine



Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Biomérieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Parker Hannifin Corp

Smc Corporation

Idex Corporation

Fortive

Revvity, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Standard Biotools

Quidelortho Corporation

Aignep S.p.A.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Elveflow

Nanostring Technologies

Innovative Biochips, LLC

Fluidic Analytics

Horiba

Micronit B.V.

Emulate, Inc.

Sphere Bio

Zeon Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me5ttg

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