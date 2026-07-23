2020-2026 Licensing Deals in Pharmaceuticals Report | Analyze 2,700+ Pharmaceutical Licensing Deals and Identify Leading Licensing Dealmakers

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensing Deals in Pharmaceuticals 2020-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fully revised and updated, the report includes details of more than 2,700 licensing deals announced between 2020 and 2026, providing an extensive view of licensing activity across the pharmaceutical sector. Each deal record includes financial terms where available and links to online deal records and contract documents filed with regulators when publicly disclosed.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of licensing agreements across the global pharmaceutical industry. Designed for business development, licensing, legal, and strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure licensing partnerships, negotiate financial terms, and allocate development and commercialization rights.
By combining detailed deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, the report provides valuable intelligence for evaluating potential partners, structuring licensing agreements, and negotiating stronger deal terms.
Key Benefits
- Save Significant Research Time: Access over 2,700 licensing deals in a single resource, eliminating the need to search multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings.
- Benchmark Licensing Deal Structures: Understand how pharmaceutical companies structure licensing partnerships, including development responsibilities, territorial rights, and commercialization arrangements.
- Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review disclosed payment structures such as upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties, enabling accurate benchmarking of licensing deal value.
- Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, explore actual licensing agreements filed with the SEC, providing deeper insight into the contractual provisions behind real-world deals.
- Identify Active Licensing Dealmakers: Discover which companies are most active in pharmaceutical licensing and analyze their partnership strategies.
- Track Licensing Trends: Analyze licensing activity since 2020 across companies, therapeutic areas, and technologies to understand how industry partnering strategies are evolving.
What's Included in the Report
- Analysis of pharmaceutical licensing dealmaking trends since 2020
- Overview of licensing deal structures and financial models
- Review of leading licensing deals by disclosed value
- Profiles of the most active licensing dealmakers
- Detailed analysis of deals by company, therapeutic area, and technology type
- A comprehensive deal directory covering all licensing deals announced since 2020
- Links to online deal records and contract documents where available
Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements
By reviewing actual licensing contracts, the report allows users to evaluate key partnership provisions such as:
- Rights granted or optioned under the license
- Upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty structures
- Intellectual property ownership and licensing scope
- Development, manufacturing, and commercialization responsibilities
- Exclusivity provisions and territorial rights
- Contract duration and termination provisions
Why This Report Matters
Licensing agreements are a cornerstone of pharmaceutical innovation, enabling companies to access new technologies, share development risk, and accelerate product commercialization.
By providing comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, this report delivers the intelligence needed to structure stronger licensing partnerships and negotiate more effectively.
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals
- Akeso Biopharma
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Amgen
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Beam Therapeutics
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Blueprint Medicines
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Caribou Biosciences
- Celltrion
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cytokinetics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Denali Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Eikon Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Evotec
- Fate Therapeutics
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Incyte
- Insilico Medicine
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Kymera Therapeutics
- Legend Biotech
- Moderna
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- Novo Nordisk
- Organon
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Voyager Therapeutics
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fk09s
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