Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size to Hit USD 43.94 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Medium Voltage Transformer Market was valued at USD 22.65 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 43.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2026–2035.”

Grid Modernization and Renewable Energy Investments Continue Accelerating Market Growth

The growing trend towards modernizing the aging electrical infrastructure still continues to be among the biggest catalysts for the Medium Voltage Transformer Market. Electrical utilities across the globe keep on upgrading their aged transmission and distribution assets with digitally advanced transformers that offer improved efficiency, higher reliability, lower energy loss and help in managing the smart grid. On the other hand, fast adoption of renewable energy sources, energy storage, electric vehicles charging stations and industrial electrification projects has resulted in increased demand for medium voltage transformers which are needed to convert and distribute electricity efficiently.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

Schneider Electric

Eaton

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Hyosung Heavy Industries

TBEA Co. Ltd

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

WEG SA

Hammond Power Solutions

SPX Transformer Solutions

Jinpan International

Hyundai Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Fuji Electric

Olsun Electrics

Pioneer Power Solutions

Ermco

Medium Voltage Transformer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 22.65 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 43.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.89% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Transformer Type (Power, Distribution)

• By Cooling Type (Liquid-Filled Transformer, Dry-Type Transformer)

• By Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase)

• By Mounting (Pad-Mounted Transformer, Pole-Mounted Transformer)

• By Voltage Rating (Up to 5 kV, 5 kV–15 kV, 15 kV–35 kV, Above 35 kV)

• By End User (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Renewable Energy Developers, Infrastructure & Government Organizations)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Transformer Type

The Distribution Transformer Segment held a leading position in the Medium Voltage Transformer Market in 2025, holding a market share of 68.35% of the market revenue, due to its widespread adoption in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility distribution systems. The Power Transformer Segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period, backed by growing investments in high-capacity transmission systems, and grid expansions.

By Cooling Type

For instance, the Liquid-Filled Transformer accounted for the maximum market share of 73.83% in 2025 due to its high efficiency, better cooling effect, ability to handle loads efficiently, and longevity of the product. On the other hand, the Dry-Type Transformer is projected to have the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.85% owing to the growing preference of the eco-friendly dry-type transformer owing to its safety against fire and reduced maintenance cost.

By Phase

Three-Phase Transformer market share held the major market share of 76.41% globally in 2025 and simultaneously proved out to be the fastest-growing segment with CAGR growth of 7.09%. The Three-Phase Transformer market dominance is attributed to its better efficiency, high-power handling capability, and wide usage in various industries.

By Mounting

In the year 2025, the Pad-Mounted Transformer category accounted for 61.27% of the total market revenue and is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.47%. Growing trend towards underground power distribution, development of smart cities, residential infrastructure development, and improved safety concerns have been fueling demand for pad-mounted transformer systems.

By Voltage Rating

The 5 kV-15 kV segment accounted for 43.72% market share due to its extensive applications in utility distribution networks, commercial and industrial operations in 2025. On the other hand, the 15 kV-35 kV segment is forecasted to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 8.16%, due to the increasing renewable power generation and modernization of power infrastructure in industries.

By End User

The Utilities sector provided the highest market share in terms of contribution to the market at 46.83% due to the continuous investment made by utilities in the development of the transmission network, modernizing the grid, and electrifying rural regions, among others. The Renewable Energy Developers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.29%, fueled by accelerating investments in solar, wind, battery storage, and clean energy infrastructure globally.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the Medium Voltage Transformer Market in 2025, holding around 42.37% of overall revenue share. Continued urbanization, industrial growth, infrastructural development, and massive investments in transmission and distribution systems are some factors that will fuel the dominance of this region. China held a share of around 41.57% in terms of regional revenue due to the high deployment of renewables, manufacturing capability, and smart grid investments in the country.

The North America region is expected to hold the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. High investments in the replacement of old transmission infrastructure, increased adoption of renewable energy sources, rapid expansion of data center operations, and investments in smart grids technology are some factors that will drive market growth. The U.S. held a market share of around 84.72% in the North American region.

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Recent Developments

2026: Sungrow launched EnerNeo, a self-developed commercial solid-state transformer designed for artificial intelligence data center applications. The transformer directly converts 10 kV–13.8 kV medium-voltage AC into 800 V DC output, supporting high-density computing infrastructure with capacities ranging from 3 MW to 4.5 MW, targeting major power markets across Asia and North America.

Exclusive Sections of the Medium Voltage Transformer Market Report (The USPs):

GRID MODERNIZATION & POWER INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into transmission and distribution modernization, smart grid deployment, utility infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy integration, industrial electrification, and global electricity network expansion trends.

– Provides comprehensive insights into transmission and distribution modernization, smart grid deployment, utility infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy integration, industrial electrification, and global electricity network expansion trends. MEDIUM VOLTAGE TRANSFORMER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across smart transformers, liquid-filled and dry-type transformers, solid-state transformers, digital monitoring systems, predictive maintenance technologies, eco-friendly insulating materials, and intelligent power conversion solutions.

– Evaluates innovations across smart transformers, liquid-filled and dry-type transformers, solid-state transformers, digital monitoring systems, predictive maintenance technologies, eco-friendly insulating materials, and intelligent power conversion solutions. UTILITY, RENEWABLE ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ELECTRIFICATION MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across utility networks, renewable energy projects, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, industrial facilities, hyperscale data centers, and smart city developments.

– Assesses growth opportunities across utility networks, renewable energy projects, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, industrial facilities, hyperscale data centers, and smart city developments. GLOBAL TRANSFORMER DEPLOYMENT & GRID EXPANSION TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of transformer installations across utilities, renewable energy facilities, industrial plants, commercial infrastructure, transmission networks, substations, and regional electrification initiatives.

– Delivers detailed analysis of transformer installations across utilities, renewable energy facilities, industrial plants, commercial infrastructure, transmission networks, substations, and regional electrification initiatives. NEXT-GENERATION POWER DISTRIBUTION & DIGITAL GRID ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging opportunities across intelligent substations, automation technologies, digital asset management, transformer monitoring platforms, energy-efficient power distribution systems, and sustainable grid infrastructure.

– Examines emerging opportunities across intelligent substations, automation technologies, digital asset management, transformer monitoring platforms, energy-efficient power distribution systems, and sustainable grid infrastructure. FUTURE MEDIUM VOLTAGE TRANSFORMER MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates long-term advancements in smart transformers, renewable energy integration, AI-enabled grid monitoring, solid-state transformer technologies, resilient electricity infrastructure, electrification initiatives, and next-generation power distribution systems shaping the market through 2035.

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