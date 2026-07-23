ControlMonkey Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance Cyber Resilience and Cloud Disaster Recovery Readiness





TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK , July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlMonkey, a cyber resilience platform and AWS Partner Network (APN) member, today has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will bring options for enhanced disaster recovery readiness and operational continuity to more businesses with cloud infrastructure running on AWS.

ControlMonkey’s cloud configuration resilience solution helps organizations to recover infrastructure states and SaaS configurations. These supplement the powerful options for application, infrastructure, and data resilience already available through AWS Resilience Hub, Amazon Application Recovery Controller, and AWS Backup.

As cloud environments become more distributed and operational dependencies grow more complex, enterprises are reevaluating disaster recovery strategies beyond traditional data backup alone. Industry research from Splunk and Oxford Economics estimates that unplanned downtime costs Forbes Global 2000 companies approximately $600 billion annually, with an average cost of $15,000 per minute of downtime.

In this context, organizations with modern cloud operations need the ability to recover infrastructure configuration, policies, networking dependencies, and cloud service states quickly and consistently following outages, cyber incidents, drift events, or operational failures.

Through the Strategic Collaboration Agreement, AWS and ControlMonkey will bring ControlMonkey’s tools for enhanced recovery readiness to more AWS customers, with the ability to protect infrastructure through:

Continuous visibility into infrastructure configuration state

Reduced operational risk associated with infrastructure drift

Helping teams to restore known-good environments quickly across AWS estates

Operationalizing cloud recovery workflows with automated configuration capture

Supporting standardized restoration procedures across complex, multi-account environments



"ControlMonkey was built to give cloud teams control. With AWS, we're extending that vision into cloud disaster recovery and cyber resilience — so customers can move from reacting to outages and misconfigurations to recovering known-good environments quickly, consistently, and at enterprise scale,” said Aharon Twizer, CEO and Co-Founder, ControlMonkey.

The collaboration will raise awareness of organizations’ options for operationalizing cloud recovery workflows through automated configuration capture, drift-aware recovery processes, and standardized restoration procedures across complex AWS estates. AWS and ControlMonkey will actively support customers through joint go-to-market initiatives, field collaboration, and expanded cloud resilience programs.

"Customers using AWS Resilience Hub, Amazon Application Recovery Controller, and AWS Backup have a strong foundation for application, infrastructure, and data resilience,” said Ed Pozarycki, SA Director, Customer Resilience Engineering, Amazon Web Services. “Protecting infrastructure and control-plane configurations with tools like ControlMonkey’s will further enhance resilience for production environments. We’re very happy to help bring these options to more businesses with cloud infrastructure running on AWS.”

As organizations continue to modernize infrastructure and increase operational complexity in the cloud, the ability to restore trusted infrastructure states has become a critical component of cyber resilience and business continuity planning. ControlMonkey's platform delivers continuous configuration discovery, versioned snapshots, drift detection, and automated restoration capabilities to enterprises managing complex infrastructure at scale.

To learn more about how ControlMonkey helps enhance resilience on AWS, visit Controlmonkey.io or contact your AWS account team.

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the Cyber Resilience Platform for Cloud Configuration Disaster Recovery . The platform helps enterprises discover, back up, compare, and recover critical cloud and SaaS configurations across infrastructure, identity, networking, observability, and third-party systems. By turning configuration into a recoverable asset, ControlMonkey helps security and cloud teams close disaster recovery gaps left by traditional data backup, understand what changed, and restore known-good states when incidents occur.

ControlMonkey is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, an AWS Marketplace Seller, and holds the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency, AWS Resilience Software Competency, and AWS DevOps Software Competency. The company is also recognized as AWS PrivateLink Ready and AWS Qualified Software, demonstrating its commitment to delivering trusted, enterprise-ready solutions for AWS customers.

Media Contact

Hannah Sather

hsather@montner.com

Montner Tech PR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/642a58b5-8b50-47b2-8de6-a59ba61b7552