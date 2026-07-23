Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, Secures $2.5 Million Nassau County Jury Verdict in Medical Malpractice Case

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duffy & Duffy, PLLC , secured a $2.5 million jury verdict in the Nassau County Supreme Court on behalf of the family of a woman who died following complications after elective surgery. The court held that a physician departed from accepted standards of medical care by failing to timely secure the patient's airway when she developed signs of acute respiratory distress.

The case centered on a post-operative patient who began experiencing significant breathing difficulties several hours after surgery while recovering in the post-anesthesia care unit. Evidence presented at trial showed that despite clear signs of respiratory compromise, the patient's airway was not re-established before she suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest. She sustained catastrophic brain injury from lack of oxygen and died several days later.

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, argued that the standard of care required prompt intervention to protect the patient's airway once she exhibited symptoms of acute respiratory distress. The defense maintained that conservative treatment was appropriate based on the patient's temporary improvement and that the subsequent cardiac arrest was not foreseeable.

After hearing the evidence, the jury found that the treating physician departed from accepted medical standards and that this departure was a substantial factor in causing the patient's death. The hospital was found vicariously liable for the physician's negligence.

The jury awarded $2.5 million, including compensation for the patient's conscious pain and suffering and the family's loss of parental guidance.

"This verdict underscores the importance of recognizing and responding promptly to post-operative respiratory emergencies," said Clifford S. Argintar, Esq ., who tried the case on behalf of Duffy & Duffy, PLLC. "When patients show signs of airway compromise, timely intervention can make the difference between recovery and tragedy. We are grateful the jury carefully considered the evidence and delivered justice for this family."

Media Availability

Clifford S. Argintar, Esq. is available for interviews regarding the verdict, medical malpractice issues involving post-operative airway management, and the importance of timely intervention in emergency situations. The plaintiff is also available for interviews upon request.

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

Media Contact:

Ammad Sheikh

Senior Vice President of Operations

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Phone: (516) 298-3153

Email: ammadsheikh@duffyduffylaw.com