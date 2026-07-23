Aeroflow Health’s Independent Research Identifies Why Mothers Miss Postpartum Care and What Health Plans Can Do About It

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a technology-enabled healthcare company serving millions of patients annually through its network of medical products and services, recently released a whitepaper detailing why new mothers miss the critical six-week postpartum doctor visit. In the paper, “ The Silent Gap: Why New Mothers Miss Postpartum Care ”, Aeroflow reveals findings from an independent survey of over 500 postpartum moms, alongside an analysis of published evidence, to point to the barriers preventing women from completing the visit and potential solutions commercial and Medicaid health plans can integrate to close the gap, improve HEDIS measures and improve maternal health outcomes.

Aeroflow’s independent research included commercially insured, Medicaid, marketplace and uninsured mothers. Survey results found the barriers to accessing vital postpartum care ranged from childcare, transportation, scheduling, in-network access and a lack of general awareness of appointments. The whitepaper identifies telehealth postpartum care as a viable solution to address the ongoing barriers to maternal care and to support the increase in the likelihood of new mothers completing the six-week visit.

With telehealth care provided to new moms, health plans can engage more members throughout their pregnancy. Aeroflow’s whitepaper outlines how health plans with virtual care can support new moms with the following:

Social Needs Screening: By conducting screenings virtually and multiple times throughout the pregnancy, health plans can better identify needs and provide touchpoints, with warm handoffs to community resources, benefits navigation, and care coordination.





By conducting screenings virtually and multiple times throughout the pregnancy, health plans can better identify needs and provide touchpoints, with warm handoffs to community resources, benefits navigation, and care coordination. Periodic Mental Health Assessments: Mental health screening conducted virtually removes a significant participation barrier. Mothers who would not disclose depressive symptoms in a clinic waiting room are more likely to engage with a brief validated questionnaire delivered through a text message, app, or telehealth platform in the privacy of their own home.





Mental health screening conducted virtually removes a significant participation barrier. Mothers who would not disclose depressive symptoms in a clinic waiting room are more likely to engage with a brief validated questionnaire delivered through a text message, app, or telehealth platform in the privacy of their own home. Proactive Appointment Scheduling with Reminders: Telehealth provides proactive appointment reminders to improve attendance rates at the six-week postpartum visit. In Aeroflow’s survey, respondents identified reminders as the intervention most likely to have helped them attend their appointment and it represents the clearest, lowest-friction lever available to health plans.





“The whitepaper’s findings bring the realities and context of motherhood into clearer focus for health plans. Virtual care that begins earlier in the prenatal period and continues through postpartum ensures mothers have access to quality care wherever they are,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “This analysis provides health plans with the structural redesign of maternal care that can improve HEDIS scores, prevent maternal deaths, reduce the long-term burden of untreated postpartum depression, and elevate health leadership across the country.”

Health plan medical directors, product managers, care management leaders, and quality officers can access the whitepaper here , and learn more about Aeroflow Health’s work at www.aeroflowhealth.com .