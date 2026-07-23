Airia CEO Kevin Kiley Receives InfoWatch Security Innovator Award for Pioneering Enterprise AI Governance

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI platform for security and governance, today announced that CEO Kevin Kiley has been named a recipient of InfoWatch's prestigious Security Innovator Award. The industry's only 100% peer-nominated recognition program honors individuals making innovative contributions to the security industry.

Kiley identified a critical gap that most business leaders overlooked: organizations were racing to deploy AI agents without solving how to secure and govern them once operational. This insight drove Airia's evolution from an AI orchestration platform to a comprehensive enterprise AI solution that detects threats and enforces policy at runtime across every AI agent — regardless of where it's built.

"Security asks if someone can break in. Governance asks if we can stand behind what AI agents do today and six months from now," Kiley said. "The industry was adopting AI without addressing this critical gap. We built Airia to give organizations both visibility and control as AI agents proliferate across their enterprise."

The real enterprise risk Kiley addressed is clear: As AI agents multiply across departments, organizations lose the ability to audit decisions or explain outcomes to regulators. Airia now helps hundreds of organizations deploy secure AI agents with full governance capabilities.

Airia's platform combines AI security posture management, agent orchestration, runtime tool constraints and compliance reporting — capabilities that set it apart in the rapidly evolving AI governance category.

About Airia

Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Semrau

mckenziesemrau@airia.com