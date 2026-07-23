Jyong Biotech Highlights Multi-Billion Dollar Global BPH Market Opportunity and Reaffirms Strategic Focus on Global Licensing Partnerships

New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the "Company" or "Jyong Biotech"), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today reaffirmed its strategic focus on pursuing global licensing partnerships to address the growing medical needs in the urology sector. Building upon the momentum of its recent participation at the BIO 2026 International Convention, the Company continues to actively engage in discussions with international pharmaceutical companies and industry partners across multiple regions, aiming to continuously expand its global cooperation network.

As the first Taiwanese company to advance an oral botanical new drug to U.S. FDA Phase III clinical trials, Jyong Biotech leverages its differentiated botanical drug platform to advance presence in the global botanical drug market.

Having already established collaborative relationships with multiple international pharmaceutical companies and investment institutions, and successfully completed its first licensing cooperation agreement, the Company remains dedicated to its core strategy of innovation and global patent deployment.

A key driver of Jyong Biotech's ongoing partnership discussions is the accelerating trend of global population aging, which has made Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) one of the most common urinary system diseases among men globally. As the prostate enlarges with age, it causes obstructive symptoms, such as a weak urinary stream, incomplete emptying, terminal dribbling, intermittency, and straining, as well as irritative symptoms like urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia, all of which severely impact quality of life. Long-term sufferers are also prone to complications including bacterial cystitis, bladder stones, urinary retention, and renal function impairment.

According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD 2021) and BMC Urology research, the global BPH patient population reached 112.5 million in 2021, representing an increase of over 122% from 50.7 million in 1990, and is projected to grow to between 150 million and 156 million by 2035. Correspondingly, the global BPH treatment market size is estimated at approximately $13 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $22 billion to $22.6 billion by 2035, growing nearly 70% over a decade. Despite this market growth, a significant unmet medical need remains due to the severe side effects and high discontinuation rates of existing treatments. Current BPH treatments primarily rely on medications such as alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs). However, these drugs are associated with a five-year discontinuation rate of 60% to 90% due to adverse effects like dizziness, orthostatic hypotension, ejaculatory dysfunction, and sexual dysfunction.

Jyong Biotech is focused on addressing this unmet need. Having actively engaged in discussions with international pharmaceutical companies and industry partners, the Company remains dedicated its core strategy of innovation and global patent deployment. Additionally, the Company has conducted four Phase III clinical trials for its BPH new drug candidate, Botreso® (API-1) in Taiwan and the US, incorporating research from over 200 urologists. Ms. Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman of Jyong Biotech, who has personally led the research team for over twenty years, stated, "The aging of the global population is an irreversible trend, and the number of BPH patients will continue to increase rapidly. We remain steadfast in our commitment to scientific evidence and innovative research, striving to provide patients with safer treatment options that are suitable for long-term use, while continuously exploring strategic avenues to introduce the independently developed botanical new drugs to the global market."

As of the date of this press release, Botreso® remains an investigational new drug candidate and has not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Jyong Biotech will comply with applicable regulatory disclosure obligations and provide timely, accurate, and complete updates on material developments.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

ir@jyongbio.com

Email: vivi.z@jyongbio.com

Mobile: +1 (646) 307-3803

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wfsir.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214