Migraine Drugs Market Size Worth USD 14.54 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Migraine Drugs Market size was valued at USD 6.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.54 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.44% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising adoption of preventive migraine therapies, increasing approvals of CGRP-targeted drugs, expanding biologic treatment options, and growing awareness of chronic migraine management continue to drive market growth worldwide.

The Migraine Drugs Market continues to expand as pharmaceutical companies accelerate the development of CGRP monoclonal antibodies, oral CGRP receptor antagonists, neurotoxins, and next-generation migraine therapeutics. Increasing diagnosis rates, favorable reimbursement policies, expanding insurance coverage, and growing demand for preventive treatment are creating significant commercial opportunities for manufacturers worldwide.





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Preventive Migraine Therapies Accelerate Growth in the Migraine Drugs Market

The market for the treatment of migraines is evolving continuously towards more effective preventive treatment options aimed at the biological pathways involved in the occurrence of migraines. CGRP monoclonal antibodies and CGRP receptor blockers have been shown to have higher efficacy, better compliance, and lower adverse effects as compared to standard treatment options. Higher investments in personalized care, combinations therapy, pediatric treatments, and telemedicine are contributing to greater access to advanced treatments for migraines around the world.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapeutic Class

CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies emerged as the market leader in the Global Migraine Drugs Market in 2025 with around 55.30% market share, owing to the effectiveness of these products clinically in lowering the incidence of monthly migraines and high physician confidence supported by a large body of real-world evidence. On the other hand, the Neurotoxins market segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 10.40%. Growth drivers for this market include increasing physician acceptance of botulinum toxin-based treatment and growing demand for sustained effect.

By Route of Administration

The Injectable segment constituted around 73.10% share of the market in 2025, mainly due to the high prevalence of the use of injectable CGRP monoclonal antibody treatments which are usually injected once a month or once every quarter. The Oral segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of 9.30% CAGR due to the increasing availability of oral CGRP antagonists, geppants, and patient preferences for a needle-free treatment.

By Treatment

Acute Treatment emerged as the segment occupying the biggest market share in 2025 with a share of around 54.00%. This was due to the utilization of generic triptans and other medications in step-therapy payment systems. On the other hand, the Preventive Treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.10% due to growing acceptance of CGRP biologics and economic importance of prevention rather than treatment of migraines.

By Distribution Channel

The Hospital Pharmacies category held roughly 46.80% market share in 2025 owing to the usage of injectable biological drugs and migraine treatments managed by specialists that necessitate dispensation within hospitals. The Online Pharmacies category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.20% until 2035 because of the rising teleconsultations, digital prescriptions, medicine delivery facilities, and consumer willingness towards online health care portals.

North America Leads the Migraine Drugs Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for 40.30% of the global Migraine Drugs Market revenue in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high migraine diagnosis rates, strong reimbursement coverage, and rapid commercialization of CGRP-based migraine therapies. The United States remains the largest contributor to regional growth through continued pharmaceutical innovation and FDA approvals.

The U.S. Migraine Drugs Market was valued at USD 2.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.20%. Increasing adoption of CGRP monoclonal antibodies, expanded insurance reimbursement, strong pharmaceutical R&D investment, and continued FDA approvals for preventive migraine therapies are supporting market expansion.

The Europe Migraine Drugs Market was valued at USD 1.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.84%. Increasing biologic adoption, favorable reimbursement policies, expanding neurology care, and strong pharmaceutical innovation across Germany, the UK, and France continue to support regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the projected time frame. Growing healthcare spending, rising detection rates, growing availability of neurologists, increased income, and awareness regarding the importance of preventive treatment are all contributing to the growth in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Japan continues to be the key player in this regard, largely due to early adoption of preventive treatments and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

August 2025: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries received expanded U.S. FDA approval for Ajovy (fremanezumab) for the preventive treatment of pediatric episodic migraine patients aged six to seventeen, making it the first anti-CGRP therapy approved for both pediatric and adult migraine prevention.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries received expanded U.S. FDA approval for for the preventive treatment of pediatric episodic migraine patients aged six to seventeen, making it the first anti-CGRP therapy approved for both pediatric and adult migraine prevention. 2025: Axsome Therapeutics received regulatory approval for Symbravo, a novel combination therapy developed for acute migraine treatment, expanding treatment alternatives for patients requiring multi-mechanism therapeutic approaches.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

H. Lundbeck A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Padagis LLC

Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CGRP THERAPY & NEXT-GENERATION MIGRAINE TREATMENT ANALYSIS – Evaluates monoclonal antibodies, oral CGRP antagonists, neurotoxins, combination therapies, and emerging preventive migraine treatment innovations.

– Evaluates monoclonal antibodies, oral CGRP antagonists, neurotoxins, combination therapies, and emerging preventive migraine treatment innovations. MIGRAINE DIAGNOSIS & PREVENTIVE CARE ADOPTION BENCHMARKING – Examines diagnosis trends, preventive treatment adoption, physician prescribing behavior, telehealth integration, and patient management strategies across global healthcare systems.

– Examines diagnosis trends, preventive treatment adoption, physician prescribing behavior, telehealth integration, and patient management strategies across global healthcare systems. PHARMACEUTICAL PIPELINE & CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – Assesses ongoing clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pediatric indication expansion, biologic innovation, and future drug commercialization opportunities.

– Assesses ongoing clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pediatric indication expansion, biologic innovation, and future drug commercialization opportunities. GLOBAL HOSPITAL, RETAIL & DIGITAL PHARMACY LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into hospital pharmacies, retail distribution, online pharmacy growth, reimbursement trends, prescription fulfillment, and digital healthcare transformation.

– Provides insights into hospital pharmacies, retail distribution, online pharmacy growth, reimbursement trends, prescription fulfillment, and digital healthcare transformation. REGULATORY, REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS TRACKER – Analyzes FDA approvals, insurance coverage expansion, pricing strategies, healthcare policies, and reimbursement developments influencing global migraine drug adoption.

– Analyzes FDA approvals, insurance coverage expansion, pricing strategies, healthcare policies, and reimbursement developments influencing global migraine drug adoption. FUTURE MIGRAINE THERAPEUTICS MARKET OUTLOOK – Explores opportunities across personalized medicine, AI-enabled patient management, combination therapies, pediatric migraine treatment, next-generation biologics, and precision neurology innovations.

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Migraine Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.47 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.44% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Therapeutic Class (CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies, Triptans, Neurotoxins, Ditans)

• By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Nasal)

• By Treatment (Acute, Preventive)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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