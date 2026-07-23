By Light and Copper River Launch Copper Lights Joint Venture to Support Federal IT, Cyber, and Mission Requirements

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC and Copper River Government Solutions announced the launch of Copper Lights, a new joint venture formed to deliver advanced IT, cybersecurity, engineering, infrastructure and mission support solutions to federal customers, with an initial focus on Department of War and U.S. Space Force requirements.

Copper Lights brings together By Light’s more than two decades of experience supporting defense and federal missions with Copper River GS’ high-performance technology solutions, engineering expertise and small business contracting capabilities. The joint venture was established to help agencies access an agile, mission-focused partner with the scale, technical depth and procurement flexibility needed to compete for and execute increasingly complex federal technology programs.

“At By Light, we thrive on finding small businesses that complement our own capabilities and combining forces to solve some of the federal government’s most complex technology challenges,” said John Kilpatrick, vice president of space operations at By Light. “With their strength of experience in areas like network engineering and infrastructure, Copper River was a natural fit.”

Copper Lights was formed under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s mentor-protégé program, with By Light serving as mentor and Copper River GS serving as protégé. Copper Lights combines By Light’ capabilities in cyber, communications, infrastructure, simulation and mission training with Copper River GS’ experience delivering cybersecurity, enterprise networks, mobility and end-to-end IT solutions. Copper River GS is part of the Copper River Family of Companies, which is owned by the Native Village of Eyak, a federally recognized Alaska Native Tribe.

"Copper Lights gives our federal customers a single partner with deep technical expertise and the agility of a small business," said Ronald Allen, vice president for business development for Copper River's IT, Cyber and Professional Services group. "Copper River brings real domain expertise in cybersecurity, enterprise networking and end-to-end IT, and as a value-added reseller we can source and integrate the right commercial technologies to put that expertise to work. Paired with By Light's proven mission experience, that gives the Department of War and U.S. Space Force a faster, more flexible path to the solutions their missions demand."

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions—Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training—providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies and an expanding portfolio of advanced platforms, By Light helps defense organizations predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light’s portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit www.bylight.com.

About Copper River

Copper River Family of Companies, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, is a Federally Recognized, Alaska Native, Tribal-Owned organization supporting critical government missions nationwide and abroad. Its family of operating companies delivers complementary capabilities spanning cybersecurity, network infrastructure, cloud and virtualization, digital transformation, managed and professional services, healthcare, construction, and maritime manufacturing. Owned by the Native Village of Eyak, Copper River combines mission-focused expertise with agile, customized solutions while generating economic and social benefits for the Tribe and its members. For more information about Copper River’s companies, capabilities, and contract solutions, visit www.copperrivermc.com

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