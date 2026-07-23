Kootenia Homes Introduces Cherry Meadow, a 27-Lot Luxury Community in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kootenia Homes , a family-owned custom home builder serving Minnesota's east metro since 1969, is continuing the development of Cherry Meadow, a new 27-lot luxury residential community in Woodbury featuring spacious homesites designed for fully custom residences.

Cherry Meadow represents Kootenia Homes' latest luxury neighborhood, offering 27 executive homesites averaging approximately one acre. Located south of Glen Road and west of Woodlane Drive, the community combines private, tree-lined surroundings with city water and sewer infrastructure, allowing homeowners to enjoy larger properties while remaining close to Woodbury's schools, parks, retail destinations, and transportation corridors.

" Cherry Meadow reflects what many buyers are looking for today: the opportunity to build a truly custom home on a spacious homesite without sacrificing access to the conveniences of Woodbury," said David Frosch, owner of Kootenia Homes. "Because every family has different priorities, we approach each home as a unique project, working closely with homeowners throughout the design and construction process."

Residents will also have access to Woodbury's extensive park system, trail network, athletic facilities, and community amenities, complementing the neighborhood's emphasis on outdoor living and open space.

Founded in 1969, Kootenia Homes has specialized in custom home design , construction, and full-service remodeling throughout Minnesota's east metro. Owner David Frosch joined the company as a drafter during the 1980s before assuming ownership in the 1990s. Today, the company remains family-owned, with Vice President of Construction Management Steven Frosch representing the second generation of family leadership.

"Our philosophy has always been to design homes around the people who will live in them rather than asking homeowners to fit into a standard floor plan," Frosch said. "Cherry Meadow gives families the space and flexibility to create homes that reflect their lifestyles while becoming part of an exceptional Woodbury community."

Cherry Meadow is now offering opportunities for buyers interested in building custom homes within the new development. Homesites are available through Kootenia Homes' design-build program. For more information, visit www.kooteniahomes.com.

About Kootenia Homes

Since 1969, Kootenia Homes has designed and built custom luxury homes throughout Minnesota's east metro. The family-owned company specializes in fully customized residential construction and remodeling, providing integrated design-build services tailored to each client's lifestyle and vision. Led by owner David Frosch and Vice President of Construction Management Steven Frosch, Kootenia Homes has developed a portfolio of custom residences across the Twin Cities.