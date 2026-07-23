Driscoll Children’s Hospital Marketing Team Leads Healthcare Marketing Competitions with 190+ National Awards

Corpus Christi, TX, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll Children's Hospital's Marketing and Communications team has been recognized as one of the most awarded healthcare marketing departments in the United States, earning more than 190 national awards across four major industry competitions: the Healthcare Advertising Awards, Aster Awards, DANDA Awards and GDUSA Digital Design Awards.

The recognition includes a Best of Show Award at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards for Driscoll's Hospitalk Podcast, a Judge's Choice Award at the 2026 Aster Awards for the health system's There's Only One brand campaign, and seven national honors from the GDUSA Digital Design Awards, where only the top 10 percent of nearly 3,000 entries nationwide were recognized.

Collectively, Driscoll earned 68 awards in the Healthcare Advertising Awards, including 28 Gold Awards and a Best of Show honor; 40 awards in the Aster Awards, including 23 Gold Awards and a Judge’s Choice Award; 74 DANDA Awards, including 20 Platinum Awards and 31 Gold Awards; and seven awards in the GDUSA Digital Design Awards.

The winning work spanned brand strategy, advertising, social media, podcasts, video production, recruitment marketing, employee communications, physician outreach, digital design, community engagement and patient education initiatives.

"Driscoll is a world-class institution providing highly specialized care for children across South Texas," said Gerardo "Gerry" Muyshondt, Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Driscoll Children's Health System. "As a marketing team, our responsibility is to ensure the stories we tell reflect those same standards of excellence. Every day, children overcome incredible challenges, families find hope and care teams accomplish what can feel like miracles. These awards are a reflection of our commitment to telling those stories in a meaningful, authentic way."

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth and transformation for Driscoll, which has expanded services, opened new facilities and strengthened its presence across South Texas while continuing to advance pediatric specialty care.

Among the award-winning initiatives were the Hospitalk Podcast, the There's Only One brand campaign, physician referral programs, recruitment campaigns, employee engagement initiatives, digital storytelling efforts and community outreach programs designed to connect families with specialized pediatric care.

"Recognition is never the destination," said Eric Hamon, President and CEO of Driscoll Health System. "What matters is helping families find the care they need, supporting our team members and strengthening trust in Driscoll Children's Hospital. We're proud that the work being done across our organization continues to resonate."

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the nation's oldest and largest healthcare advertising competition, attracting more than 4,300 entries annually from hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and healthcare organizations across the United States and internationally. The Aster Awards is one of healthcare's most competitive marketing programs, recognizing excellence in healthcare communications nationwide. The GDUSA Digital Design Awards honor outstanding achievement in digital media and design across all industries.

"These awards belong to every physician, nurse, therapist, employee and volunteer who helps make Driscoll special," Muyshondt said. "Our job is simply to help tell their stories."

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About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for children in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at the region’s only two freestanding designated children’s hospitals: Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our nonprofit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.

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