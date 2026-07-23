Video News Release: EdgeMode fast-tracks off-grid power supply for AI data centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hear from Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, as he sits down with Core Finance to discuss how EdgeMode is turning its vision of developing next-generation tier-3-ready AI campuses with the largest capacity in Europe, powered by off-grid Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology, into reality!

EdgeMode grows portfolio with two new 1.2-gigawatt developments in Panama to add to its existing portfolio of grid-independent data center projects in Europe using Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology

MoU is signed with the Spanish City of Mora to advance a 300MW “DC Malpica” data center campus, creating 5,000 jobs

Non-Binding Offer with Spark AI Foundry Holdings LLC for 100% of the share capital of the EdgeMode DC Malpica 300 MW IT hyperscale data center site signals buyer validation as capacity requirements are fulfilled



Watch the full interview:

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About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io