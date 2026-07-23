Result of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2026.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,442,775 93.29 191,394 5.18 56,316 1.53 5,044 2 3,485,585 94.32 169,824 4.59 40,120 1.09 0 3 3,204,526 88.95 191,394 5.31 206,798 5.74 92,811 4 3,207,902 89.12 191,394 5.32 200,149 5.56 96,084 5 3,186,515 87.66 191,394 5.27 257,002 7.07 60,618 6 3,292,248 90.62 191,394 5.27 149,237 4.11 62,650 7 3,291,929 90.56 210,089 5.78 132,893 3.66 60,618 8 3,201,178 88.10 191,394 5.26 241,098 6.64 61,859 9 3,366,871 91.28 194,054 5.27 127,417 3.45 7,187 10 3,375,860 91.40 169,824 4.60 147,813 4.00 2,032 11 3,379,463 91.45 169,824 4.59 146,242 3.96 0 12 3,348,612 90.66 171,600 4.65 173,285 4.69 2,032 13 3,366,236 91.09 169,824 4.59 159,469 4.32 0 14 3,403,939 92.11 169,824 4.60 121,766 3.29 0 15 3,377,284 92.39 169,824 4.65 108,319 2.96 40,102 16 3,416,364 93.43 169,824 4.64 70,480 1.93 38,861

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 248,908,433 at the voting record date, 1.48% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619