Result of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2026.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,442,77593.29191,3945.1856,3161.535,044
23,485,58594.32169,8244.5940,1201.090
33,204,52688.95191,3945.31206,7985.7492,811
43,207,90289.12191,3945.32200,1495.5696,084
53,186,51587.66191,3945.27257,0027.0760,618
63,292,24890.62191,3945.27149,2374.1162,650
73,291,92990.56210,0895.78132,8933.6660,618
83,201,17888.10191,3945.26241,0986.6461,859
93,366,87191.28194,0545.27127,4173.457,187
103,375,86091.40169,8244.60147,8134.002,032
113,379,46391.45169,8244.59146,2423.960
123,348,61290.66171,6004.65173,2854.692,032
133,366,23691.09169,8244.59159,4694.320
143,403,93992.11169,8244.60121,7663.290
153,377,28492.39169,8244.65108,3192.9640,102
163,416,36493.43169,8244.6470,4801.9338,861

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 248,908,433 at the voting record date, 1.48% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


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