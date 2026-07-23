Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Ranked Among the Top Securities Law Firms Nationwide in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q2 2026

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that it has been ranked among the top securities law firms nationwide in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q2 2026. SRFC ranked as the second “most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions) in Q2 2026, with 24 transactions, totaling $181.4 million. SRFC also ranked as the sixth “most active” in the placement agent counsel category, with nine transactions, totaling $207.4 million. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

“Our consistent performance as one of the industry’s most active law firms in the PIPE and private placement markets is more than just a positive indicator of our firm’s growth,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC. “Clients are looking for experienced counsel that can strategically guide them through these complex transactions. SRFC has proven to be one of the most reliable firms in the industry to provide such counsel.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“We’re very pleased with our strong momentum and competitive position through the first half of 2026,” said Evan Cappelli, managing partner of SRFC’s Corporate and Securities Department. “I would like to congratulate and thank our hardworking team, and I look forward to building on this momentum throughout the remainder of the year.”

“The financial markets are always changing. Our firm has lasted as an industry leader by constantly adapting to those changes. We don’t rest on our laurels or get complacent. Our team stays on the cutting edge and continues to deliver for our clients amid an ever-changing market,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC. “Our clients know this about us and that’s why they keep coming back, as we also continue to attract new ones. That will not stop here. We plan to expand upon this success even further in the second half of the year.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

www.srfc.law

Media Contact:

srfc@fischtankpr.com

This press release may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information in this press release is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a substitute for obtaining legal advice from an attorney.