Red Cat and C3A Advance Black Widow™ Integration into OBERON-Enabled Fires Networks

SALT LAKE CITY, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that it has completed integration work with C3A Solutions (“C3A”) to connect Red Cat’s Black Widow™ small unmanned aircraft system with OBERON-enabled tactical fires networks.

C3A is a tactical systems integration company specializing in digital fires, tactical communications, and operational network integration for Army units at the tactical edge. Through the integration, Black Widow can serve as a forward ISR sensor within connected fires architectures, helping move sensor data, including video and targeting information, into tactical fires workflows.

“Modern battlefield advantage depends on how quickly intelligence can move from detection to decision,” said Jason Gunter, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Red Cat. “Our work with C3A supports Red Cat’s broader vision of moving beyond standalone platforms toward integrated capabilities that connect sensors, systems and operators at the tactical edge. This is where small unmanned systems are headed, and where we believe Red Cat can play a critical role for the warfighter.”

C3A’s tactical integration portfolio includes support for fire control systems, operational targeting systems, precision fires platforms, tactical radios, laser designators, positioning, navigation and timing devices, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company’s materials identify Black Widow and OBERON integration across fires and tactical networks as part of its unmanned aerial vehicle integration capabilities.

“C3A’s strength is translating emerging technology into field-ready capability,” said Dan Morgan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of C3A Solutions. “Our work with Red Cat helps ensure Black Widow can integrate into the digital fires environment in a way that is practical for soldiers and useful to commanders. By connecting sensors, radios and fires systems in the field, we can help units reduce friction, move information with greater confidence, and keep pace with the speed of modern operations.”

The collaboration reflects Red Cat’s continued focus on interoperability and mission-driven integration across its Family of Systems. By working with field-focused integration partners like C3A, Red Cat is helping ensure its systems can connect into existing and emerging tactical architectures used by military customers.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

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Phone: (347) 880-2895

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