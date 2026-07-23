Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2026 Half-year Financial Report

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 23, 2026
Availability of Dassault Systèmes’ 2026 Half-Year Financial Report
(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the availability to the public and the filing of its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.
This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/periodic-information.
Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.
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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,
AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com
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