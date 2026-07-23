Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2026 Half-year Financial Report

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 23, 2026

Availability of Dassault Systèmes’ 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the availability to the public and the filing of its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/periodic-information.

Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,

AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

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