ASSYSTEM: H1 2026 consolidated revenue

H1 2026 consolidated revenue: €328.5 million, up 2.5% organically

Strong nuclear momentum, with 8.0% organic growth

Solid organic growth in France (+4.2% in H1)

Full-year 2026 targets confirmed

Paris La Défense, Thursday 23 July 2026, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – The Board of Directors of Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, is today announcing Assystem’s consolidated revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (first-half 2026).

First-half 2026 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes vs 2025 (unaudited)

In millions of euros H1 2025 H1 2026 % change

(reported) % change

(organic(1)) Group 326.4 328.5 +0.6% +2.5% France 193.0 201.1 +4.2% +4.2% International 133.4 127.4 -4.5% +0.0%

(1) On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.





In the first half of 2026, Assystem recorded consolidated revenue of €328.5 million versus €326.4 million in H1 2025, representing a slight increase of 0.6%. Organic revenue growth came to 2.5% and was offset by a negative currency effect of 1.9%.

Nuclear activities posted solid organic revenue growth (+8.0%), driven in particular by France and the United Kingdom, and accounted for 81% of the consolidated total (versus 76% in H1 2025).

Revenue in France (61% of total consolidated revenue for the period) amounted to €201.1 million compared with €193.0 million in H1 2025, representing 4.2% year-on-year growth, which was entirely organic. As in the first quarter, this performance was led by strong momentum in the Nuclear sector across both new-builds and fuel cycle activities, driven by the EPR2 and “Aval du futur“ programmes.

Revenue from International operations (39% of the consolidated total) came to €127.4 million versus €133.4 million in H1 2025, with the 4.5% year-on-year decrease attributable to a 4.5% negative currency effect related to the pound sterling, Indian rupee and Saudi riyal (the negative currency effect was 4.5% for H1 overall and 3.0% in Q2). On an organic basis, International revenue was stable during the period (with a 1.1% decrease in Q1 and a 1.2% increase in Q2).

Growth momentum was robust in the United Kingdom for civil nuclear engineering and defence, despite a high basis of comparison with H1 2025. The Group felt the initial benefits of the new contracts won in late 2025 and early 2026, and this impact is expected to intensify during the second half of the year.

Conversely, the declines in business volumes seen in the first quarter of 2026 continued in the MECA region (due to the end of the Akkuyu project in Turkey, an unfavourable basis of comparison with H1 2025 and fewer siting studies), as well as in India, following a slower start to the year due to contract phasing. In addition, the conflict in the Middle East has eroded the economic environment in these regions, prolonging the downward trend observed to date.



2026 OUTLOOK

Based on its first-half revenue and the forecast performance for projects over the rest of the year, the Group is standing by the full-year 2026 targets that it set at the beginning of the year, namely:

organic growth in consolidated revenue of between 2% and 4% (on a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis);

an increase in EBIT-A margin(1), to around 7% of consolidated revenue.

However, as previously stated, Assystem is not in a position to measure the potential impact on its targets of the conflict in the Middle East in view of the uncertainty as to how the situation will unfold and the macro-economic consequences it will have on the region itself and more globally.

PAYMENT OF THE 2025 DIVIDEND

At the Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2026, Assystem’s shareholders approved the payment of a €1.0 dividend per share for 2025, representing a total payout of approximately €14.8 million(2). The ex-dividend date was Tuesday 7 July, and the dividend was paid on Thursday 9 July.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Tuesday 15 September: First-half 2026 results

Presentation meeting (webcast only) on Wednesday 16 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

Tuesday 27 October: Third-quarter 2026 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem ranks among the world's top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years' experience in highly regulated sectors, the Group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.

Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 12 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices.

To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin – Chief Financial Officer – mkorvin@assystem.com

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme – Director of Marketing and Communications – jbguillerme@assystem.com

Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations – agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com – Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

QUARTERLY REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT

In millions of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2026 % change

(reported) % change

(organic(1)) Group 166.3 165.8 -0.3% +2.2% France 98.3 102.6 +4.4% +4.4% International 68.0 63.2 -7.1% -1.1%





In millions of euros Q2 2025 Q2 2026 % change

(reported) % change

(organic(1)) Group 160.1 162.7 +1.6% +2.9% France 94.7 98.5 +4.0% +4.0% International 65.5 64.3 -1.8% +1.2%

(1) On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.





(1) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA – Earnings before Interest and Taxes – from Activity) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (other than Expleo Group & MPH) divided by consolidated revenue.

(2) Corresponding to €1.0 multiplied by 14,836,782 outstanding shares carrying dividend rights.

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