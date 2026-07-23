Aramis Group - 2026 third-quarter activity

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, July 23, 2026

2026 third-quarter activity

Performance in line with expectations

2026 objectives confirmed

Revenues at June 30, 2026, third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026

Third-quarter 2026 revenues of €559.2 million, down -5.4% compared to the third quarter of 2025, with B2C volumes down -2.7%. This trend results from the announced temporary decline in pre-registered vehicle volumes (-20.0%), partially offset by growth in refurbished vehicle volumes

In a market 1 down -5.1%, the Group posted growth of +2.9% in refurbished vehicle volumes in the third quarter

down -5.1%, the Group posted growth of +2.9% in refurbished vehicle volumes in the third quarter Italy and Spain stand out with remarkable growth levels, up +54% and +17% respectively compared to the third quarter of 2025. France, in a challenging market environment, achieved growth of +11% in refurbished vehicle volumes, a strategic segment for the Group. The Group also continues to ramp up its customer purchasing channel (C2B) across all its geographies (+27% compared to the third quarter of 2025)

Actions taken in countries undergoing transition are beginning to bear fruit, with a stabilization of volumes in the United Kingdom and Austria. The Group is preparing for future growth in these geographies with the opening of two new customer centers

Aramis Group continues to deliver an exceptional customer experience, with satisfaction among the best in the industry and an NPS 2 of 71, driven by the strong and continued commitment of its teams 3

of 71, driven by the strong and continued commitment of its teams 2026 financial targets confirmed: At least 110,000 total B2C vehicles sold volumes; Adjusted EBITDA of between €35 million and €45 million;



Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders4 of Aramis Group:

“This third quarter unfolded as expected, in a context marked by ongoing operational transitions across several of our geographies and by the anticipated impact of the Middle East conflict on the pre-registered segment.

Our actions are delivering tangible results, as reflected by the strong acceleration of C2B across the Group, supported by the sharing of our tools and expertise. This dynamic is also reflected in the strengthening of our local presence in the United Kingdom and Austria, with the opening of new customer centers, as well as in the double-digit growth of our refurbished vehicle volumes across our most mature geographies. These results confirm that, when operational fundamentals are in place, our model generates profitable growth.

We thank our teams for their daily commitment, and our customers for their continued trust.”

2026 third-quarter activity

Overview of volumes and revenues

2026 third-quarter B2C and B2B volumes

In units Reported basis Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Var. % 9M 2026 9M 2025 Var. % Refurbished cars 22,835 22,197 +2.9% 65,933 69,257 -4.8% Pre-registered cars 5,741 7,176 -20.0% 19,087 20,985 -9.0% Total B2C volumes 28,576 29,373 -2.7% 85,020 90,242 -5.8% Total B2B volumes 7,800 7,736 +0.8% 22,740 23,389 -2.8%

2026 third-quarter revenues

By segment

In millions of euros Reported basis Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Var. % 9M 2026 9M 2025 Var. % Refurbished cars 378.8 378.5 +0.1% 1,106.4 1,185.0 -6.6% Pre-registered cars 116.7 144.6 -19.3% 390.7 416.5 -6.2% Total B2C 495.5 523.2 -5.3% 1,497.1 1,601.6 -6.5% Total B2B 34.0 36.5 -6.7% 104.0 110.3 -5.7% Total services 29.7 31.6 -6.1% 92.3 92.7 -0.5% Revenues 559.2 591.2 -5.4% 1,693.3 1,804.6 -6.2%

By country

In millions of euros Reported basis Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Var. % 9M 2026 9M 2025 Var. % France 271.9 264.0 +3.0% 810.7 783.6 +3.5% Belgium 59.9 78.1 -23.3% 210.8 243.5 -13.4% Spain 82.9 71.2 +16.5% 239.6 233.2 +2.7% United Kingdom 95.5 125.8 -24.1% 293.4 380.3 -22.9% Austria 38.8 45.0 -13.7% 109.1 143.1 -23.7% Italy 10.0 7.1 +40.8% 29.8 20.9 +42.4% Revenues 559.2 591.2 -5.4% 1,693.3 1,804.6 -6.2%

Analysis of the change in revenues by segment

B2C – sales of cars to private customers (89% of revenues)

Revenues for the B2C segment – corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers – amounted to €495.5 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Revenues for the refurbished cars segment amounted to €378.8 million, with volumes up +2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2025, in a market for used vehicles under 8 years old down -5.1% across the Group's six geographies. This return to growth is particularly noteworthy as it is achieved amid an ongoing operational transition in certain geographies. This momentum is mainly driven by double-digit growth in refurbished vehicle volumes in France, Italy and Spain, as well as by the strong increase in customer purchasing (C2B) volumes at Group level (+27% versus the third quarter of 2025). This strategic sourcing channel now accounts for more than one third of the volumes the Group delivers to private customers, compared with one quarter in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue from the pre-registered cars segment amounted to €116.7 million, down -19.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in fuel prices following the Middle East conflict accelerated the shift in demand for electric vehicles. The pre-registered vehicle segment, structurally composed of ICE vehicles, is mechanically affected by this shift: the supply of pre-registered electric vehicles remains very limited on the market and, in France, these vehicles do not benefit from the eco-bonus. As a result, volumes in the ICE pre-registered segment are declining, as the Group is currently unable to offset this with pre-registered electric vehicles (EV). This trend is in line with the expectations communicated at the time of the first-half 2026 results.

B2B – sales of cars to professional customers (6% of revenues)

B2B segment revenue amounted to €34.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, down -6.7% compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a price effect of -7.5% and partially offset by a volume effect of +0.8%. The Group continues to expand its customer purchasing channel (C2B) and is directing an increasing proportion (+6 points) of these vehicles to its B2C segment. This results in near-stable B2B volumes (+0.8%) over the quarter and a decline in the average price, as the vehicles sold through this channel tend to be older and have higher mileage. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, B2B segment revenue amounted to €104.0 million.

Services (5% of revenues)

Revenue generated by services amounted to €29.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, down -6.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025. This decrease in revenue is in line with the decline in B2C revenue. The Group continues to strengthen its financing offering, notably through the launch of FlexiFi5 during the quarter and the establishment of a new financial partnership in France. The financing penetration rate stood at 41.2% over the quarter, down slightly due to the temporary impact of the macroeconomic environment, which weighs on approval rates and interest rate levels. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue from services amounted to €92.3 million, stable compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Analysis of the change in revenues by country

Revenue generated in France in the third quarter of 2026 amounted to €271.9 million, up +3.0%. In a used vehicle market for vehicles under 8 years old down -10.1%, volumes grew by +1.5%, representing an outperformance of +11.6 points. Refurbished vehicle volumes recorded double-digit growth, offsetting the impact of the Middle East conflict on the pre-registered vehicle segment. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue generated in France reached €810.7 million, up +3.5%, confirming the resilience of its operating model.

Revenue generated in Belgium in the third quarter of 2026 amounted to €59.9 million, down -23.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025. This trend reflects the contraction of the pre-registered vehicle segment, penalized by the impact of the Middle East conflict, as well as by operational difficulties encountered by the purchasing teams, which are currently benefiting from enhanced support from the Group. Refurbished vehicle volumes grew by 4.3% over the quarter, partially mitigating this decline.

In Spain, revenue generated in the third quarter of 2026 amounted to €82.9 million, a sharp increase of +16.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Group recorded an outperformance of +18.6 points compared to a local market down -2.4%. This performance marks a clear acceleration compared to the first half (-3.3%). This improvement was driven by the strength of the customer sourcing channel (C2B), which now accounts for more than 50% of deliveries to private customers. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue reached €239.6 million, up +2.7%.

In the United Kingdom, revenue amounted to €95.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, down -24.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Group is continuing its operational transition in this geography, reflected in a gradual improvement in B2C volumes (-13.8% in the third quarter versus -18.1% in the first half), driven by the acceleration of the customer purchasing channel, whose share of sourcing increased by 10 points compared to the third quarter of 2025. This momentum is accompanied by the strengthening of the Group's local footprint, with the opening of a customer center in Stockport during the third quarter. However, the decline in revenue is more pronounced than the decrease of volumes, reflecting a price/mix effect of -10.3% resulting from the repositioning of the offering toward more accessible price ranges.

In Austria, revenue reached €38.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, down -13.7% compared to the third quarter of 2025. This performance represents an improvement compared to first-half performance (-28.4%), reflecting the first positive effects of the ongoing transition. In parallel, the Group continues to strengthen its local footprint, with the opening of a new customer center in Salzburg.

In Italy, revenue amounted to €10.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, a sharp increase of +40.8% compared to the third quarter of 2025. B2C volumes increased by +54.0% over the quarter, in a market down -10.1%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the measures implemented throughout the fiscal year. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue generated in Italy reached €29.8 million, up +42.4%.



OUTLOOK

The Group remains attentive to developments in the geopolitical context, particularly the Middle East conflict and its temporary impact on the pre-registered vehicle segment.

Aramis Group confirms its financial targets for fiscal year 2026, namely:

At least 110,000 total B2C vehicles sold volumes;

Adjusted EBITDA of between €35 million and €45 million;

In a massive and fragmented European used vehicle market, Aramis Group has numerous structural competitive advantages to continue gaining market share, for example its integrated digital model and its technology platforms.

Aramis Group thus confirms its medium-term objectives:

average annual organic growth in total B2C vehicle volumes "high single-digit";

adjusted EBITDA at approximately 5% of revenues.

***

Next financial information:

2026 annual results: November 25, 2026 (after market close)

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for 25 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 18, 2025, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D.25-0778 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amffrance.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Investors contact

investor@aramis.group

1 Used car market for vehicles under 8 years old across the Group's six geographies, sourced from S&P Global and Aramis Group

2 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator measuring customer satisfaction

3 Employee Net Promoter Score of 50 for the quarter, a widely used indicator measuring employee engagement within the Group

4 Nicolas Chartier is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Guillaume Paoli is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a 2-year rotation

5 Aramis FlexiFi is a lease-purchase type financing solution with reduced monthly payments and no mandatory down payment, available on a selection of refurbished cars

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