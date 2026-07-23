Real Intent Launches Riven™ Sign-Off AI Agent for 10X Faster Sign-Off

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today launched Riven Sign-Off AI Agent to help design and verification engineers achieve up to ten times faster sign-off across all Real Intent static sign-off tool workflows. Riven leverages agentic and generative AI to enable engineering teams accelerate product knowledge, error analysis, and automated debug.

Riven’s 10X Faster Sign-off: Knowledge Base, Violation Review, & Debug

Static sign-off is used widely across system and semiconductor design to shift left with RTL and SoC level verification. As design complexity grows, more application domains are requiring static sign-off – including RTL linting, clock domain crossing, reset domain crossing, design for test, connectivity & glitch, and hardware security.

Real Intent’s new Riven sign-off AI agent dramatically reduces engineering effort by accelerating static sign-off review and closure by up to 10X. It achieves this throughput by leveraging generative and agentic AI to enable engineers to automate Real Intent sign-off product workflows. Riven analyzes design failures while applying its extensive product and workflow knowledge to deliver this breakthrough.

Some sample use cases for Riven are listed below.

Fast, expert tool knowledge access



Design and verification engineers can use Riven to quickly access expert knowledge, such as technical instructions, best practices, and error message meanings, without navigating large document sets or requiring deep familiarity with each product’s commands and output.

Violation analysis & prioritization



The engineer can point Riven to their workspace and ask it to review the design database and flag the most critical violations in their block or SoC. Riven then analyzes the relevant design component to direct the engineer to the highest priority violations.

Error root cause identification



Engineers can ask Riven to find the root cause for a specific error. They can also ask Riven to suggest a possible fix for a given error. Riven will make a recommendation, which the engineer can modify or accept, before rerunning the static sign-off tool.

Accuracy, Extensibility, Integration

Below are some of the additional factors that add to Riven’s strength and flexibility.

Ground-Truth Accuracy



Riven AI leverages Real Intent’s proven ground-truth violation analysis across the targeted application domains – RTL linting, microarchitectural integrity, clock domain crossing, reset domain crossing, design for test, connectivity & glitch, and hardware security.



MCP support for custom LLM agents



Real Intent enables customers and partners to extend Riven's AI functionality by integrating their own custom LLM agents and workflows via an industry-standard Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface.

VS Code and IDE Integration

Riven also features integration with popular IDEs such as VS Code.



About Riven

Riven™ Sign-Off AI Agent is designed to accelerate semiconductor static sign-off workflows by up to 10X across all of Real Intent’s leading static sign-off tools. Riven utilizes a natural language interface to help design and verification engineers access expert knowledge, prioritize violations, automate root-cause debug, and receive bug fix recommendations. Riven combines ground-truth accuracy with an extensible, industry-standard Model Context Protocol (MCP) interface.

For more information, please visit https://www.realintent.com/sign-off-ai-agent-riven

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate the shift left in advanced functional verification of digital designs. Its static sign-off product capabilities include RTL linting, clock domain crossing, reset domain crossing; microarchitectural integrity, DFT, hardware security, and connectivity & glitch – with product workflows accelerated by agentic and generative AI. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit www.realintent.com.