EAS Tire & Auto Expands to 26 Locations with the Acquisition of Elite Auto Service

Colorado Springs, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a leading automotive repair and service provider in Colorado and a Straightaway brand, expands to 26 locations with the acquisition of Elite Auto Service in Colorado Springs, Colorado.





For years, Elite Auto Service has been a trusted name in the Colorado Springs community, operating from its shop on East Platte Avenue with a simple promise: big or small, we do it all. Under owner Brian Ferriter, the shop earned a reputation for honest estimates, quality workmanship, and fast, trouble-free service—the kind of place customers recommend to their friends and family. That reputation extends beyond the garage doors, with Elite Auto proudly serving drivers from across the Pikes Peak region, including the Fort Carson and Peterson AFB communities.





When the time came to transition ownership, Ferriter wasn't looking for just any buyer. He wanted a partner who would protect the trust he had spent years building with his customers, take care of his team, and continue serving Colorado Springs with the same integrity that defined Elite Auto from the beginning. In EAS Tire & Auto, he found exactly that.





"This shop has always been about doing right by people, and I wasn't going to hand it over to someone who didn't share that belief," said Brian Ferriter, owner of Elite Auto Service. "From my first conversation with the EAS team, it was clear they understood what we built here. They care about their people, they care about their customers, and they're committed to keeping the local feel that makes shops like ours special. I know my customers and my crew are in good hands."





The addition of Ferriter's shop to the EAS Tire & Auto family further strengthens the company's commitment to delivering high-quality service to more communities throughout the state.





"Brian has built a business that Colorado Springs drivers genuinely trust, and that's not something you can buy; it's earned one customer at a time," said Bill VanHoose, brand president of EAS Tire & Auto. "Elite Auto Service is exactly the type of company we look to partner with, one that is deeply rooted in its community and committed to doing things the right way. We're proud to welcome the Elite Auto team to the EAS family and to continue building on the foundation he has created as we grow our presence across Colorado."





As part of the EAS Tire & Auto family, Elite Auto Service will continue serving the Colorado Springs community with the same commitment to quality, integrity, and customer care that has defined the business for years. The acquisition further advances EAS's growth across Colorado while supporting Straightaway's mission of helping independent shop owners preserve their legacy and create opportunities for their employees and communities.





For more information on EAS Tire & Auto, visit www.eas-tire.com.

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About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 25 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975