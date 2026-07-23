Vereigen Media Features Enghouse Vidyo Demand Generation Director Sylvain Awad in New Episode of “From the Source”

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company specializing in first-party data, verified content engagement, and human verification, today announced the release of the latest episode of its thought leadership podcast series, From the Source, featuring Sylvain Awad, Demand Generation Director at Enghouse Vidyo. The host of the series, Vereigen Media’s Managing Partner Dave Steinmeyer, explores how B2B marketing has changed over the past decade and how revenue accountability, sales alignment, and practical intelligence are reshaping modern B2B demand generation.

Throughout the discussion, Awad shares practical insights gained from years of leading global demand generation programs, providing valuable guidance for leaders and business executives seeking to improve marketing performance without losing sight of customer experience.



Don’t miss the newest episode of ‘From the Source’ featuring Sylvain Awad.

Watch now to learn building revenue-focused demand generation strategies that deliver measurable business results.





How Modern Demand Generation is Redefining B2B Marketing Success

Rather than reinforcing industry buzzwords, the conversation examines the practical realities shaping today’s B2B marketing organizations, where marketers are navigating every day. From increasing executive expectations surrounding ROI to the growing need for stronger collaboration between marketing and sales.

Sylvain Awad, who began his career in product marketing before moving into core demand generation, explains how organizations are becoming more intentional about audience segmentation, personalization, campaign measurement, and long-term optimization rather than relying on broad outreach strategies. Not long ago, marketers had the freedom to focus on building brand visibility without precise attribution, Today, success is measured by meaningful business outcomes rather than vanity metrics, with a great emphasis on driving revenue and building stronger relationships across internal teams.

Why Sales and Marketing Alignment Has Become a Revenue Imperative

Much of the conversation centers on the changing relationship between sales and marketing. Awad describes a shift from traditional organizational silos to genuine collaboration, with sales teams now bringing campaign ideas to demand generation based on messaging that has resonated with buyers in the field. That closer alignment, he suggests, stems from both functions being judged against the same quarterly numbers, a dynamic that has turned former friction into shared accountability for outcomes.

Why Marketing Intelligence is Becoming More Valuable Than Intent Signals

The episode’s sharpest exchange centers on the industry’s growing reliance on terms such as intent and artificial intelligence. Awad and Steinmeyer share a balanced perspective, explaining how the technologies provide valuable capabilities and how they support marketing strategy.

Awad and Steinmeyer agree that “intent,” as marketed by many data vendors, has become misleading shorthand, leads flagged as high intent often are not ready for a sales conversation at all. Awad explains that his team shifted away from sending intent leads directly to business development representatives. Instead, they now prioritize educating and engaging prospects before initiating sales outreach, a change driven by the underperformance of their early intent campaigns.

“Today's marketing leaders are expected to do far more than generate leads, they're expected to demonstrate measurable business impact. That requires practical insights, honest conversations, and a willingness to learn from peers who are solving these challenges every day. Through From the Source, we're creating a platform where experienced practitioners can share real-world perspectives that go beyond industry buzzwords and help marketers make smarter, more confident decisions. Our goal is to equip B2B leaders with insights they can apply to build stronger demand generation strategies and deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

Actionable Advice for Marketing Leaders Navigating Modern Demand Generation

The conversation concludes with practical advice for marketers navigating an increasing crowded and data-driven landscape: know your audiences, define success before launching a campaign, and partner with vendors who understand your business goals and KPIs well enough to act as an extension of your team rather than simply executing requests.

“What stood out to me is how closely Sylvain’s experience mirrors what we hear from our clients. Today’s marketers face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable business impact, and the marketers who are winning are the ones asking hard questions about their data instead of chasing whichever buzzword is popular in that quarter. That’s the exact mindset Vereigen Media was built to support.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

About the “From the Source” Podcast Series

“From the Source” is a podcast series started by Vereigen Media, which features candid conversations with demand generation and marketing leaders across B2B industries as a part of commitment to educating leaders through unscripted conversations. Each episode is designed to move beyond surface-level takes, providing useful insights based on real experiences, covering topics from data strategy to account-based marketing (ABM) and the changing dynamics between sales and marketing teams.

The Podcast Series serves as an educational resource for B2B marketing and sales professionals that are looking for a candid, practitioner-level perspectives on accountability, practical strategies, leadership insights, and proven approaches to demand generation. The realities behind today’s purchasing approach are encouraged to listen and rely on the podcast series of Vereigen Media that leverages brands to turn verified engagement into measurable results.

New insightful episodes are released regularly, which reveal major insights from the B2B industry, which are revealed by the industry experts themselves.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company helping organizations build meaningful connections with verified decision-makers through first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing delivery model. With access to more than 110 million first-party contact data and a team of over 300 in-house data professionals, the company supports hundreds of leading technology providers, publishers, agencies, and enterprise brands across various industries. Vereigen Media’s flagship Verified Content Engagement solution earned Gold recognition at the 2026 Stevie Awards and also a People's Choice Award for its proven solution, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering trusted, measurable demand generation solutions. The company helps marketing and sales teams connect with real, verified decision-makers while maintaining the highest standards of data quality, compliance, and customer trust.

Leads. Done Right.

Interested in hearing the full conversation?

Explore the newest episode of From the Source featuring Sylvain Awad, Demand Generation Director at Enghouse Vidyo. Hear how experienced B2B leaders are redefining demand generation through revenue accountability, intelligent decision-making, and stronger alignment between marketing and sales.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f3ee5b7-01dc-4e9c-9ee8-a0e65e2fa1cf