CrypFine Joins Coinone’s Travel Rule Network, Further Expanding Its Compliant Digital Asset Infrastructure in South Korea





DENVER, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset trading platform CrypFine announced that it has completed the Travel Rule protocol integration and related compliance review with Coinone, a leading digital asset exchange in South Korea.

CrypFine has officially been added by Coinone as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) supported by the CODE Travel Rule solution. This integration further enhances asset transfer capabilities between CrypFine and regulated virtual asset service providers in South Korea, marking another step forward in CrypFine’s compliance infrastructure development in the Korean market.

According to an official announcement released by Coinone, the newly added support officially took effect at 14:00 KST on July 20, 2026. From that time onward, when Coinone users withdraw virtual assets worth KRW 1 million or more to CrypFine, they can complete the required identity and transfer information verification through the CODE Travel Rule system, without separately registering an external wallet withdrawal address or applying for whitelist approval.

Improving Transfer Convenience Between the Two Platforms

The Travel Rule is an important part of the anti-money laundering framework for the virtual asset industry. After CrypFine was included in Coinone’s CODE Travel Rule support scope, the two platforms can verify relevant identity and transaction information through the CODE system, providing users with a smoother digital asset transfer experience.

When carrying out related transactions, users must ensure that their Coinone and CrypFine accounts are held by the same individual and that the names and identity information registered on both platforms are consistent. The specific supported assets, networks, deposit addresses and withdrawal status should be based on the real-time information displayed on the Coinone and CrypFine platform pages.

CrypFine Makes Further Progress in Its Korean Compliance Network

South Korea is one of the more mature markets globally in terms of digital asset regulation, with clear requirements for customer identity verification, anti-money laundering management and cross-platform asset transfers by virtual asset service providers.

CrypFine’s addition to Coinone’s CODE Travel Rule support scope represents a new milestone in the platform’s efforts to build a compliant virtual asset network in South Korea. It also further strengthens CrypFine’s connectivity with the local Korean digital asset ecosystem.

Kim, a representative of CrypFine, said:

“CrypFine’s inclusion in Coinone’s CODE Travel Rule support scope is an important step in the platform’s continued expansion of its compliant cooperation network in South Korea. This integration not only simplifies the process for eligible Coinone users to transfer virtual assets to CrypFine, but also reflects a smoother collaboration mechanism between the two parties in user identity verification, transaction information transmission and anti-money laundering risk control.”

“Going forward, CrypFine will continue to strengthen cooperation with compliant virtual asset service providers, Travel Rule infrastructure providers and compliance technology institutions in South Korea and around the world. We will continue to improve the security, transparency and convenience of cross-platform asset transfers.”

Continuing to Build a Multi-Layered Compliance and Risk Control System

CrypFine’s integration into Coinone’s CODE Travel Rule network is an important step in improving its global compliance infrastructure and deepening cooperation in the Korean market.

Looking ahead, CrypFine will continue to expand cooperation with virtual asset service providers, Travel Rule infrastructure providers and compliance technology institutions in South Korea and other countries and regions.

The platform will also continue to enhance its KYC, AML, on-chain transaction monitoring and cross-platform asset transfer capabilities, providing global users with safer, more stable, transparent and efficient digital asset services.

About CrypFine

CrypFine is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering secure and efficient spot and perpetual futures trading for major and emerging digital assets.

CrypFine has also established a dedicated 10 million USDT risk protection fund to strengthen user asset security. With innovation, security and compliance at its core, CrypFine is committed to building a trusted and professional global digital asset trading platform.