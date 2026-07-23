Pomona, CA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a specialized e-commerce logistics provider, reports that platform-specific fulfillment capabilities have emerged as the determining factor for growth among Shopify merchants processing unprecedented transaction volumes. The company's analysis comes as Shopify merchants processed $378 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025, representing a 29 percent increase year over year according to Shopify data.

The surge in Shopify commerce, which now powers more than 14 percent of all US e-commerce by gross merchandise volume across more than 175 countries, has exposed a critical operational challenge. Many third-party logistics providers continue treating Shopify as one channel among many, creating bottlenecks that prevent merchants from capitalizing on the platform's growth trajectory. Shopify Plus alone has expanded from approximately 25,000 stores in 2022 to over 47,000 by early 2026.

"When a Shopify 3PL treats the platform as an afterthought rather than a core competency, merchants face inventory sync delays, manual order processing, and tracking gaps that directly impact conversion rates," said Elaine Shan, CEO of DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "We've built our entire fulfillment infrastructure around native Shopify integration, which means real-time inventory updates, automatic order routing, and tracking data that flows seamlessly back to the store dashboard."

The importance of specialized Shopify fulfillment extends beyond technical integration. Research from Loop Returns demonstrates that delivery speed visibility drives measurable business results. In an A/B test, the brand Maude discovered that displaying delivery dates on product pages generated a 12 percent conversion lift and a 10 percent profit lift.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment operates fulfillment centers in Pomona, California, and New Brunswick, New Jersey, positioning inventory to reach most US customers within two to four days via ground shipping. The company processes orders placed by 5 PM EST on the same day and assigns dedicated account managers to each client rather than routing support through general queues.

The shift toward platform-specialized fulfillment reflects broader changes in e-commerce infrastructure requirements. As Shopify's cumulative sales surpass $1.6 trillion since its founding, merchants increasingly require logistics partners that understand platform-specific workflows, from inventory management to returns processing.

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DSCP Smart Fulfillment maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on verified customer reviews. DSCP Smart Fulfillment is backed by a fulfillment operation with over 10 years of experience serving more than 2,500 e-commerce brands worldwide, maintaining a 99.9 percent order accuracy rate. The provider offers usage-based pricing without storage minimums or binding contracts, serving merchants across Shopify, WooCommerce, and Amazon platforms with services including receiving, warehousing, pick and pack operations, custom packaging, shipping, and returns management.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768